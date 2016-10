Pick up free tickets tomorrow morning to hear the ASO in the new Robinson Center

click to enlarge A rendering of the completed performance space by the design team behind the Robinson center renovation.

This free concert, a gift to the residents of the city, is sponsored by the Stella Boyle Smith Trust and the Little Rock Convention and Visitors Bureau.



Setting the stage for the ASO’s next 50 years of service to all Arkansans, this concert allows attendees to hear the acoustical improvements of the music hall and see the complete renovation of the facility while musicians of all ages share with them a homecoming to the Robinson stage.



The concert will include the full ASO performing Dvorak’s Carnival Overture and Mussorgsky’s Pictures at an Exhibition as well as a world premiere piece by Stephanie Berg that features 100 string players from the Arkansas Symphony Youth Ensembles alongside the ASO.



As a thank you to Little Rock voters for approving a bond referendum in 2013 that allowed a portion of the city's 2 percent hospitality tax to be used toward funding the renovation of the Robinson Center Music Hall, the Arkansas Symphony Orchestra is giving away tickets for a concert in the new space Wednesday, November 30, 7 p.m.Tickets are free, and will be distributed on a first-come, first-serve basis beginning at 10 a.m. tomorrow on the steps of the new Robinson Center at the corner of Broadway and Markham. Each person present may collect up to 4 tickets, and there will be no tickets for the concert sold by phone or online that day. Representatives from the ASO will be distributing tickets until 6 p.m., or until the entirety of seats in the hall are sold.ASO described the program details on the symphony's Facebook page:For more information, visit arkansassymphony.org or call 501-666-1761.