Election Night Watch Party roundup

Here’s hoping you’ll have cast your ballot for the candidate and initiatives of your choice by the evening of Nov. 8. We've rounded up a few places to watch the election coverage on the big screen and, depending on how you lean politically, to celebrate with champagne (or commiserate with a whiskey sour) with your fellow citizens.

Attendees at the Republican Election Night Watch Party will rally behind the slogan “Make America Great Again,” although there’s likely some disagreement among the ranks as to whether the GOP candidate on the ballot is the right person to make that happen.

They’ll gather at Embassy Suites by Hilton at 11301 Financial Centre Parkway, 7:30 p.m.

The Arkansas Supreme Court booted the Arkansas Medical Cannabis Act off the ballot, but the fact that the initiative was removed after more than 100,000 early votes had been cast has rallied advocates to request a rehearing. With that in mind, volunteers from Arkansans for Compassionate Care will continue plans for its Issue 7 Watch Party at Revolution in the River Market, 7 p.m.

Just down President Clinton Avenue at Damgoode Pies, the Pulaski County Libertarian Party encourages parents to bring along their children to observe the televised political process in the pizzeria’s party room. They also request that attendees RSVP on the group’s Facebook page, 7 p.m.

Rock AR Vote (pronounced “Rock Our Vote”) and the GDT PR Agency host an evening of networking at “Watch the Throne,” an election night watch party at Bar Louie in the Pleasant Ridge Town Center with happy hour specials all night, 6:30 p.m.

Should you find comfort in quiet meditation during historic moments, the interfaith Arkansas House of Prayer hosting an Election Day Prayer Vigil beginning at 7 a.m. on Election Day.

The Democratic Party of Saline County watches the poll results roll in with food and drink at Benton’s Fairfield Inn & Suites, 6 p.m.

White Water Tavern’s walls are devoted to beer-induced leaning or to projecting stock footage accompanying experimental rock band performances most Tuesdays, but for this one, the dive hosts Election Night Watch Party on the Big Screen, 6 p.m.

University of Central Arkansas’s Campus Election Engagement Project (CEEP) hosts Watch Party on the Stripes on the purple-striped turf of the school’s Estes Stadium, complete with Hillary/Trump impersonation contests and tricycle races, 8 p.m.



