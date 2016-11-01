Rock Candy

Tuesday, November 1, 2016

Win two tickets to see Green Day in March 2017

Posted By on Tue, Nov 1, 2016 at 2:03 PM

If you've ever tried to pick out Mike Dirnt's bass line for "Longview" on your dad's out-of-tune Fender or defended the genius of "Insomniac" to your friend who swears everything went south after "Dookie," we've got a pair of tickets for you to see Green Day's concert at Verizon Arena in North Little Rock on March 8, 2017, with Florida punk quartet Against Me!

To win them, we need your Green Day tributes in whatever form you're most comfortable expressing your Billie Joe fandom. Contest entries might include:
  • a short essay explaining why you're the right person to send to see Green Day and Against Me! (500 words or less, please),
  • a poem inspired by Green Day lyrics (500 words or less, please),
  • a sculpture of the band in performance,
  • a photo collage of the Green Day articles you've kept in that bottom drawer,
  • an Instagram photo of you dressed up as Billie Joe Armstrong for Halloween,
  • a crossword puzzle based on Green Day song titles and trivia,
  • a video of you performing a song from "American Idiot: The Musical,"
  • original artwork inspired by the band's work,
  • whatever else you can come up with!
We ask that all text, photo, and visual art submissions be sent to stephen@arktimes.com, and that any video submissions be uploaded to Youtube or Vimeo with a note to us at stephen@arktimes.com that links to your video.

Please include your full name, email address and phone number with your entry. Deadline for entry is November 18th, and winners will be announced November 23.

greendaymain2osn2.jpg

© 2016 Arkansas Times
