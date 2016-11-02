Rock Candy

Wednesday, November 2, 2016

Eye Candy 'Habitats: Bentonville': Kat Wilson at Thea

Posted By on Wed, Nov 2, 2016 at 12:54 PM

click to enlarge Kat Wilson, "Apartment on the Square."
  • Kat Wilson, "Apartment on the Square."

Kat Wilson's exhibition "Habitats: Bentonville" feature her iconic biographical story-telling compositions of people amid their possessions. But Wilson's Bentonville series, which opens Friday, Nov. 4, at the The Foundation as part of its The Art Department series, departs from her traditional way of working: She's allowed the subjects to compose their own environments, to let them have more say in their story.

Wilson, winner of several "Delta Exhibition" awards at the Arkansas Arts Center and who has been published in the Washington Post, Oxford American magazine, the Angeles Times and the Virginia Quarterly Review, said the photographs seek "to capture as much information as possible about a subject in one composition."

Thea will host a reception from 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. opening night. Tickets are $10, and cover heavy hors d'oeuvres and an open beer and wine bar. The Funkanites will provide the music, and there will be a drawing for an original work by Wilson.

More from Wilson:

“A habitat is the zone in which an organism lives and where it can find food, shelter, protection, and a mate for reproduction. Whether natural or physical, the environment that surrounds and sustains a species has long been subject matter for art. From John James Audubon to Walton Ford, composing a singular image that captures the essential details related to a species’ habitat has advanced our understanding of the world around us.”

The news release explains that in "previous editions of Wilson’s Habitat photographs, emphasis was placed on the possessions and physical spaces occupied by each subject. A bias toward a dignified, somewhat regal, presentation of each sitter or group was intended. The majority of subjects were life-long friends or family of the artist, and the series shows an intention by Wilson to fashion her origins as an artist by capturing images of those who have been an influence in her life. Through portraiture of others, the series is a portrait of the artist."

"Habitats: Bentonville" runs through November at Thea, 401 Main St., North Little Rock. Gallery hours are 9 a.m. to noon and 1 to 5 p.m. weekdays.

