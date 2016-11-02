Rock Candy

Archives | RSS

Wednesday, November 2, 2016

Mudrinich solo show at Cantrell Gallery: Landscapes and bees

Posted By on Wed, Nov 2, 2016 at 4:16 PM

click to enlarge David Mudrinich, "Morning Fog"
  • David Mudrinich, "Morning Fog"

Cantrell Gallery will open its first solo show of the paintings and drawings of Arkansas Tech University art professor David Mudrinich on Friday, Nov. 4, with a reception from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Mudrinich, a talented artist so shy his only online touts are his Arkansas Tech University faculty page and his Arkansas Arts Council page linked above, has shown locally at Arkansas Capital Commerce Corp. in the River Market District. He's known for his fine brush marks and love of beehives as subject matter.

In the Cantrell exhibition, he’ll show his series on apiaries he’s found in abandoned places, which he says show a “regeneration of purpose in what was once an active place,” along with his atmosphere river valley landscapes. After the New Year, the gallery will move its operation into the single storefront at 8208 Cantrell Road; the owners will announce details of a sale soon.

Here is Mudrinich's full artist's statement:

“As an artist, I have always been intrigued with a sense of place and the various characteristics that make any particular location unique. This can include the natural geographic features of the landscape as well as the visual impact that human activity has left on the land.

I mostly do drawings and smaller color studies on site and then work a larger piece in the studio. I rely on memory and will occasionally include a photograph to help as a reference, but the full experience of actually being within the color and sound of a particular place is what I find enjoyable and motivating. Patterns, rhythms and interrelationships become more revealed. Everything within the environment is subject to change, whether it is the movement of the wind, the transition from day to night, the change of the seasons or human alterations of the land. This condition of continuous change allows me to visit a place repeatedly and always experience something new.

This exhibit includes some expansive views of space, some on-site studies, and a subgroup of works based on more intimate observations. Within this last grouping, I have been creating a series on beehives. The farm next to where I live has a bee yard that I see every day. I am always intrigued by the visual rhythm created as the hives are placed within the landscape. Many of the other apiaries I come across are at abandoned locations that were once a home, a school or business. They symbolize a regeneration of purpose in what was once an active place. Sometimes their arrangement at a place even seems to make a suggestion about measuring time… resembling, in my mind, Stonehenge or some sort of ancient sundial configuration.”
click to enlarge David Mudrinich, "Matthew's Arbor"
  • David Mudrinich, "Matthew's Arbor"

Tags: , ,

Instapaper
Share
Favorite
Comments (1)
Email

Speaking of David Mudrinich, Cantrell Gallery

Comments

Showing 1-1 of 1

Add a comment

 
Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS
Showing 1-1 of 1

Add a comment

More by Leslie Newell Peacock

  • Nominate restaurants for the Arkansas Food Hall of Fame

    Governor Hutchinson and Department of Arkansas Heritage Director Stacy Hurst announced today the creation of a 13-member committee to name honorees for a new Arkansas Food Hall of Fame. You, too, can nominate the restaurants you would like to see included in the Food Hall of Fame: Vote through Nov. 9 by going to arkfoodhof.com. To be named to the Hall of Fame, restaurants must be Arkansas-owned, in business for 25 years or more and can't be a national chain. There are other categories as well for chefs, food-themed events and a People's Choice Award. The committee will have no input in the People's Choice Award. Food trucks are included.
    • by Leslie Newell Peacock
    • Nov 3, 2016

  • Raduno, Flyway and Rebel Kettle present the Fall Beer Dinner

    Next Monday, Nov. 7, see how suds pair with food at the Fall Beer Dinner, a collaborative effort of Raduno Brick Oven and Barroom, Flyway Brewing and Rebel Kettle.
    • by Leslie Newell Peacock
    • Nov 2, 2016

  • Bookends gets a Brazilian touch, thanks to Bossa Nova

    Bookends cafe in the Central Arkansas Library System’s Cox Creative Center is collaborating with Brazilian Cafe Bossa Nova restaurant to add some of the Hillcrest eatery’s dishes, such as its breakfast and beef empanadas (found at Bossa Nova’s Rosalia’s Family Bakery), its chicken salpicao (served on pita bread), its trademark cheese bread (made with yucca flour), its twist on a Japanese yakisoba (a noodle dish), muffins, energy bars, gluten-free brownies and soup.
    • by Leslie Newell Peacock
    • Nov 2, 2016
  • More »

Readers also liked…

  • Raborn reflects on Italy, at Boswell Mourot DATE CHANGE

    It's a quick show, so don't put it off: "An Italy Experience: Reflections on the Past and Present," figurative work by Laura Raborn, is at Boswell Mourot Fine Art Feb. 28 through March 5. March 21-April 2.
    • by Leslie Newell Peacock
    • Mar 18, 2015

  • Federal judge reprimands John Goodson for misconduct in class-action case

    John Goodson  — the Texarkana attorney, D.C. lobbyist, and husband of Arkansas State Supreme Court Justice Courtney Goodson — was reprimanded today by a federal judge for his conduct in a class-action case.
    • by David Ramsey
    • Aug 3, 2016

  • Staff Picks: Netflix and Chill, Benji's pasta fresca, Creedence Clearwater Revival and more

    The podcast Design Matters, published by Design Observer, is celebrating its 10th year and they are revisiting some of their best episodes from the last decade. I just finished this week's replay of the interview with the Scottish born illustrator Marion Deuchars. At the end of the wonderful interview, her two young sons are invited into the studio near where they pitch in some of their own thoughts on art and, in particular, drawing in the art books their mother created for children and adults.
    • by Will Stephenson, Bryan Moats, Kaya Herron and Lindsey Millar
    • Aug 28, 2015

Most Shared

Visit Arkansas

Big River Crossing now open to bicyclists, runners and pedestrians

Big River Crossing now open to bicyclists, runners and pedestrians

Nation's longest active-rail bicycle and pedestrian bridge spans the Mississippi River, connecting Arkansas and Tennessee

Most Recent Comments

Top Commenters

Blogroll

Site Index

News

Cover Story / Arkansas Reporter / The Week That Was / The Observer / Editorial / Max Brantley / Ernest Dumas / Gene Lyons / Jay Barth / Words / Guest Writer / Letters

Entertainment

A&E Feature / To-Do List / In Brief / Movie Reviews / Music Reviews / Theater Reviews / A&E News / Art Notes / Media / Dining Reviews / Dining Guide / Calendar / Gallery Listings

This Week's Cover

Cover of this issue of The Arkansas Times

Quick Links

  • El Latino
  • Best Lawyers
  • UALR Public Radio
  • Fox 16 News
  • Savvy Kids

Special Publications

Cover
 

© 2016 Arkansas Times | 201 East Markham, Suite 200, Little Rock, AR 72201
Powered by Foundation