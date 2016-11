Wm. McNamara showing new work in Fayetteville

click to enlarge William McNamara, "Upper Pool"

Watercolor artist William McNamara, whose home borders the Upper Buffalo Wilderness Area and who has made a career of making careful renderings of his Ozarks environs, opens a show of new work today at, 454 Center St., in Fayetteville. Reception is from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. tonight; the show runs through Nov. 27. Studio 454 is the office of architect Dan McKee.