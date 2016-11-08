Arkansas News Headlines are not appearing because your browser does not seem to support iframes.

Most Viewed Censorship at Fayetteville Underground empties gallery of artists The removal of a photograph of a woman worshiping before a semi-erect penis from the Fayetteville Underground gallery caused a mass exodus of the gallery's "resident artists" in October, including such well-known Ozark artists at Hank Kaminsky, Sabine Schmidt, William Mayes Flanagin, Mike Haley, Susie Siegele, Ed Pennebaker and the photographer whose work was censored, Alli Woods Frederick.