Rock Candy

Archives | RSS

Tuesday, November 8, 2016

Election Day encouragement from Rock Region Metro, Pizza to the Polls and High Lonesome

Posted By on Tue, Nov 8, 2016 at 9:50 AM

click to enlarge BRIAN CHILSON
  • Brian Chilson
Lest you be discouraged by lengthy lines at the poll booth today, Fayetteville's High Lonesome's got you covered for at least a quarter hour of wait time with its playlist, "Red State Blues" on Soundcloud, accompanied by the following mission statement:
The playlist, available for a limited time, was "curated" using songs — from the band's own upcoming LP — which reflect the 2016 campaign's propagation of rape culture ("Lucille"), the rise of the Alt-Right in American politics and daily life ("She's in Love with a Fascist"), and the rampant narcissism of Republican contender Donald Trump ("I'm a Good Lookin' Man). Villewave Music and the members of High Lonesome's hope is to raise awareness through rock and roll; that apathetic and ambivalent voters might make their way to the polls and participate in our liberal democracy. Happy Election Day, everyone.

Also, in an effort to eliminate barriers to voters who need transportation to the polls, Rock Region Metro is holding its first fare-free Tuesday, in which all rides on Metro Local, Metro Express buses or the Metro Streetcar are free. Check here for a full schedule and bus routes in your corner of the city.

Pizza to the Polls has launched a social media campaign to send in reinforcements, encouraging voters to take a picture of the line they're in, post it to the social media platform of their choice, jot down the polling precinct's address and report it here. (If you're sittin' pretty with an "I Voted" sticker on your lapel and a few dollars to throw in, you can donate to the pizza pot, too.) Pizza to the Polls states on its website that any funds not used to send pizza to the polls today will be donated to a charity, and invites users to recommend a hunger relief charity of their choice by sending an email

Don't know where to vote? Type the words "where do I vote" into the Google search engine. A field will pop up asking for your address, and will link you to the closest polling location as well as the time that polling location closes today.

And, when it's all said and done, if you'd like to celebrate or commiserate with the staff of the Arkansas Times, meet us at the Rev Room tonight for an Election Night Watch Party:

click to enlarge BRYAN MOATS
  • Bryan Moats

Tags: , , , ,

Instapaper
Share
Favorite
Comments
Email

Speaking of...

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

More by Stephanie Smittle

Readers also liked…

  • Staff Picks: Netflix and Chill, Benji's pasta fresca, Creedence Clearwater Revival and more

    The podcast Design Matters, published by Design Observer, is celebrating its 10th year and they are revisiting some of their best episodes from the last decade. I just finished this week's replay of the interview with the Scottish born illustrator Marion Deuchars. At the end of the wonderful interview, her two young sons are invited into the studio near where they pitch in some of their own thoughts on art and, in particular, drawing in the art books their mother created for children and adults.
    • by Will Stephenson, Bryan Moats, Kaya Herron and Lindsey Millar
    • Aug 28, 2015

  • Guest Mix: Rural War Room

    World wide weird duo Rural War Room (Donavan Suitt & Byron Werner) is celebrating 10 years of broadcasting and production here in Little Rock and abroad. RWR Radio on KABF 88.3 FM (10 p.m. Tuesdays or anytime on their website), features the duo alternating records in an effort to surprise one another.
    • by Rural War Room
    • Sep 14, 2015

  • Your new flags of Little Rock

    BRASHER: Hello Arkansans, this is the first piece from us, Brasher and Rowe and we are some dudes who work in downtown Little Rock and we eat lunch and just talk about all the exciting things around here.
    • by Jeremy Brasher and Matthew Rowe
    • Sep 18, 2015

Most Shared

Visit Arkansas

Free performance of ballad depicting Lakota holy man Black Elk

Free performance of ballad depicting Lakota holy man Black Elk

Renowned balladeer and guitarist bring classic book to life

Top Commenters

Blogroll

Site Index

News

Cover Story / Arkansas Reporter / The Week That Was / The Observer / Editorial / Max Brantley / Ernest Dumas / Gene Lyons / Jay Barth / Words / Guest Writer / Letters

Entertainment

A&E Feature / To-Do List / In Brief / Movie Reviews / Music Reviews / Theater Reviews / A&E News / Art Notes / Media / Dining Reviews / Dining Guide / Calendar / Gallery Listings

This Week's Cover

Cover of this issue of The Arkansas Times

Quick Links

  • El Latino
  • Best Lawyers
  • UALR Public Radio
  • Fox 16 News
  • Savvy Kids

Special Publications

Cover
 

© 2016 Arkansas Times | 201 East Markham, Suite 200, Little Rock, AR 72201
Powered by Foundation