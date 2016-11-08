Election Day encouragement from Rock Region Metro, Pizza to the Polls and High Lonesome

click to enlarge
Lest you be discouraged by lengthy lines at the poll booth today, Fayetteville's High Lonesome's
got you covered for at least a quarter hour of wait time with its playlist, "Red State Blues" on Soundcloud, accompanied by the following mission statement:
The playlist, available for a limited time, was "curated" using songs — from the band's own upcoming LP — which reflect the 2016 campaign's propagation of rape culture ("Lucille"), the rise of the Alt-Right in American politics and daily life ("She's in Love with a Fascist"), and the rampant narcissism of Republican contender Donald Trump ("I'm a Good Lookin' Man). Villewave Music and the members of High Lonesome's hope is to raise awareness through rock and roll; that apathetic and ambivalent voters might make their way to the polls and participate in our liberal democracy. Happy Election Day, everyone.
Also, in an effort to eliminate barriers to voters who need transportation to the polls, Rock Region Metro
is holding its first fare-free Tuesday, in which all rides on Metro Local, Metro Express buses or the Metro Streetcar are free. Check here
for a full schedule and bus routes in your corner of the city.
Pizza to the Polls
has launched a social media campaign to send in reinforcements, encouraging voters to take a picture of the line they're in, post it to the social media platform of their choice, jot down the polling precinct's address and report it here.
(If you're sittin' pretty with an "I Voted" sticker on your lapel and a few dollars to throw in, you can donate to the pizza pot,
too.) Pizza to the Polls states on its website that any funds not used to send pizza to the polls today will be donated to a charity, and invites users to recommend a hunger relief charity of their choice by sending an email
Don't know where to vote? Type the words "where do I vote"
into the Google search engine. A field will pop up asking for your address, and will link you to the closest polling location as well as the time that polling location closes today.
And, when it's all said and done, if you'd like to celebrate or commiserate with the staff of the Arkansas Times, meet us at the Rev Room tonight for an Election Night Watch Party:
click to enlarge