The 48thopens tomorrow (Nov. 11) at the Arkansas Arts Center with about 150 works from New York galleries, all selected by the arts center's Collectors Group in its September trip to the Big Apple.In addition to the galleries mentioned in the slideshow above, galleries offering the works include Kraushaar Galleries, George Adams, W.M. Grady & Co. (master drawings); Heller Gallery (contemporary glass and wood sculpture); and McKenzie Fine Art (contemporary) and others. A news release from the arts center said prices range from below $1,000 to $95,000. (Gone are the cheap lithograph days, sadly.)Members may attend a Collectors Show brunch between 9 and 11 a.m. Saturday. Collectors Group members will vote on a work to be acquired by the Arts Center for its permanent collection. A portion of the proceeds from each sale benefits the arts center.