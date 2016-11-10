Rock Candy

Thursday, November 10, 2016

Eye Candy Collectors, it's time: Arts Center show and sale opens Friday

Posted By on Thu, Nov 10, 2016 at 3:12 PM

48th Collectors Show and Sale at the Arkansas Arts Center
The 48th "Collectors Show and Sale" opens tomorrow (Nov. 11) at the Arkansas Arts Center with about 150 works from New York galleries, all selected by the arts center's Collectors Group in its September trip to the Big Apple.

In addition to the galleries mentioned in the slideshow above, galleries offering the works include Kraushaar Galleries, George Adams, W.M. Grady & Co. (master drawings); Heller Gallery (contemporary glass and wood sculpture); and McKenzie Fine Art (contemporary) and others. A news release from the arts center said prices range from below $1,000 to $95,000. (Gone are the cheap lithograph days, sadly.)

Members may attend a Collectors Show brunch between 9 and 11 a.m. Saturday. Collectors Group members will vote on a work to be acquired by the Arts Center for its permanent collection. A portion of the proceeds from each sale benefits the arts center.

