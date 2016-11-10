Rock Candy

Archives | RSS

  |  

Thursday, November 10, 2016

Mortuus Pater Pictures commended by Governor Asa Hutchinson

Posted By on Thu, Nov 10, 2016 at 11:13 AM

click to enlarge img_20161110_091004_123_-_copy.jpg

In a press conference this morning at Galaxy Furniture in North Little Rock's Argenta District, Gov. Hutchinson congratulated filmmakers Graham Gordy and Daniel Campbell, as well as Executive Producer Gary Newton on the start-up's first feature film, "Antiquities," saying the following:
“When a film or television production is in a community, it benefits everything from the local hotel to the hardware store. For many decades Arkansas has had a significant impact on Hollywood, both through films and television shows shot here and the talented actors, directors and producers that call Arkansas home. We are proud Mortuus Pater Pictures has chosen to locate and create their content here in Arkansas and look forward to the impact this will have on our economy.”
Surrounded floor-to-ceiling by ancient ashtrays, scarved mannequins, vintage lampshades, cameras and ladders, Newton elaborated on his reasons for creating the company with Gordy and Campbell, and his desire to create reasons for talented filmmakers to make their homes and careers here in the state. "We knew if we continued to wait on others to bring production to Arkansas, the state's industry would remain transient at best and nonexistent at worst," said Newton. "So, we chose to start-up, retain and expand a homegrown production company to make Arkansas an exporter of created content, instead of an exporter of content creators." Two-thirds of the cast and three-quarters of the production crew are made up of Arkansans, as well as 18 interns from Southern Arkansas University's Tech Production program, who are working on the film full-time for a grade.

"Antiquities" is in the final week of an ambitious 22-day production schedule, and stars Andrew J. West ("The Walking Dead"), Ashley Greene ("Twilight" series), Michaela Watkins ("Casual"), Michael Gladis ("Mad Men"), Troy Hogan ("Friday Night Lights"), Ingrid Haas ("Scott Pilgrim vs. The World"), as well as a cameo from Arkansas’s own Academy Award-winner, Mary Steenburgen.

"Antiquities" is scheduled to complete post-production in the spring of 2017, and is to be followed immediately by development of another Mortuus Pater Pictures production, not yet named.

Tags: , , , , , ,

Instapaper
Share
Favorite
Comments
Email

Speaking of...

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

More by Stephanie Smittle

  • Robinson Center re-opens today

    Today, the public will get a first chance to see the Robinson Center after the largest architectural update to the building in its history, a $70 million renovation approved by voters in 2013 using a portion of the state's 2 percent hospitality tax.
    • by Stephanie Smittle
    • Nov 10, 2016

  • Refrain for the refugee

    Leyla McCalla Trio roared, softly.
    • by Stephanie Smittle
    • Nov 10, 2016

  • The all-new, expanded To-Do List

    Art, music, dance and more.
    • by Stephanie Smittle, Omaya Jones and Leslie Newell Peacock
    • Nov 10, 2016
  • More »

Readers also liked…

  • Staff Picks: Netflix and Chill, Benji's pasta fresca, Creedence Clearwater Revival and more

    The podcast Design Matters, published by Design Observer, is celebrating its 10th year and they are revisiting some of their best episodes from the last decade. I just finished this week's replay of the interview with the Scottish born illustrator Marion Deuchars. At the end of the wonderful interview, her two young sons are invited into the studio near where they pitch in some of their own thoughts on art and, in particular, drawing in the art books their mother created for children and adults.
    • by Will Stephenson, Bryan Moats, Kaya Herron and Lindsey Millar
    • Aug 28, 2015

  • Guest Mix: Rural War Room

    World wide weird duo Rural War Room (Donavan Suitt & Byron Werner) is celebrating 10 years of broadcasting and production here in Little Rock and abroad. RWR Radio on KABF 88.3 FM (10 p.m. Tuesdays or anytime on their website), features the duo alternating records in an effort to surprise one another.
    • by Rural War Room
    • Sep 14, 2015

  • Your new flags of Little Rock

    BRASHER: Hello Arkansans, this is the first piece from us, Brasher and Rowe and we are some dudes who work in downtown Little Rock and we eat lunch and just talk about all the exciting things around here.
    • by Jeremy Brasher and Matthew Rowe
    • Sep 18, 2015

Most Shared

Visit Arkansas

Meet Arkansas Delta artist Norwood Creech

Meet Arkansas Delta artist Norwood Creech

Norwood Creech isn’t an Arkansan by birth…she is an Arkansan by choice!

Most Recent Comments

Top Commenters

Blogroll

Slideshows

Site Index

News

Cover Story / Arkansas Reporter / The Week That Was / The Observer / Editorial / Max Brantley / Ernest Dumas / Gene Lyons / Jay Barth / Words / Guest Writer / Letters

Entertainment

A&E Feature / To-Do List / In Brief / Movie Reviews / Music Reviews / Theater Reviews / A&E News / Art Notes / Media / Dining Reviews / Dining Guide / Calendar / Gallery Listings

This Week's Cover

Cover of this issue of The Arkansas Times

Quick Links

  • El Latino
  • Best Lawyers
  • UALR Public Radio
  • Fox 16 News
  • Savvy Kids

Special Publications

Cover
 

© 2016 Arkansas Times | 201 East Markham, Suite 200, Little Rock, AR 72201
Powered by Foundation