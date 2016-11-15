Rock Candy

Tuesday, November 15, 2016

Integrative design: Architect Ken McCown to give talk tonight

Posted By on Tue, Nov 15, 2016 at 9:55 AM

Ken McCown, department head and professor of landscape architecture at the Fay Jones School of Architecture and Design at the University of Arkansas, will give a talk tonight at the Arkansas Arts Center on the changing role of designers.

From his bio:

Interdisciplinary project investigations of significance include the award-winning Taj Mahal National Park and Cultural Heritage District, urban design and winning competition entries into sustainable resort development in tropical and sub-tropical environments, and management and leadership of projects as the Director of the Richard and Dion Neutra VDL Research House II. Ken McCown has lectured to over one-hundred schools and professional organizations about Richard Neutra's work including lecturing for the Museum of Contemporary Art (MOCA) in Los Angeles and the Nevada Preservation Foundation in Las Vegas. Awards of his collaborative works include an ASLA Award of honor from the State chapter of Nevada, the City of Las Vegas' Mayor's Urban Design Award for the Cedar Trail retrofit, an ASLA Central States Award and Iowa ASLA Award for the Carson Parklet, two AIA Las Vegas awards for unbuilt architecture, the CELA Award for Outstanding Design Studio Teaching.

McCown will present examples of collaborative work that is "place-based" and meant to impact communities. The Architecture and Design Network is sponsor of the talk, which starts at 6 p.m. after a 5:30 p.m. reception outside the lecture hall, as part of the June Freeman Lecture Series.

Speaking of Architecture And Design Network, Ken McCown

  • Ed Stone's son to speak on father's career

    May 9, 2016
    by Leslie Newell Peacock
    Hicks Stone, principal in the firm Stone Architecture LLC of New York and Connecticut, will give the Architecture and Design Network lecture this Tuesday at the Arkansas Arts Center. /more/

  • Lecture on Frank Lloyd Wright house tonight at Arts Center

    April 12, 2016
    by Leslie Newell Peacock
    Niki Ciccotelli Steward, the chief engagement officer at Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art, will give a talk tonight at the Arkansas Arts Center about the Bachman-Wilson house now on the grounds of Crystal Bridges. /more/

  • Tommy Pacello on 'Lessons from Memphis'

    January 11, 2016
    by Leslie Newell Peacock
    Tommy Pacello, a national consultant on urban development, will give a talk tomorrow night on a project in Memphis to revive struggling neighborhoods. The talk, is sponsored by the Architecture and Design Network, is set for 6 p.m. in the lecture hall at the Arkansas Arts Center. /more/

  • Architecture talk: New UA school professor Newman

    December 7, 2015
    by Leslie Newell Peacock
    Dr. Winfred E. Newman, who goes by Elysse, will give a talk titled “New (Old) Directions in Architecture" Tuesday at the Arkansas Arts Center. There will be a reception for Newman, the new head of the University of Arkansas's Fay Jones School of Architecture, at 5:30 p.m.; the talk follows at 6 p.m. Admission is free. /more/

  • Architectural and Design presents: "Pedro E. Guerrero: A Photographer's Journey."

    October 19, 2015
    by Leslie Newell Peacock
    Famed architectural photographer Pedro E. Guerrero, who got his start with Frank Lloyd Wright documenting the construction of Taliesen West in Paradise Valley, Ariz., in 1939, is the subject of Tuesday night's Architecture and Design Network presentation at the Arkansas Center. The group will show the American Master's film "Pedro E. Guerrero: A Photographer's Journey" and host a panel discussion afterward. /more/

  • 'Cheerleader of possibility' Gilliam to speak tonight

    September 15, 2015
    by Leslie Newell Peacock
    Alex Gilliam, the founder of Philadelphia's Public Workshop, which gets youth involved in design of public spaces, will give a talk at 6 p.m. tonight (Tuesday) at the Arkansas Arts Center. Gilliam, recently named by Philadelphia magazine as one of the city's Smartest People, calls himself the "cheerleader of possibility." /more/

  • Design-Build architect Gluck at Arts Center tonight

    March 31, 2015
    by Leslie Newell Peacock
    New York architect Peter Gluck give a talk, "What's Wrong With Us," about his firm's "Architect Led Design Build" approach to architecture, which he describes on his website as addressing the "schism between the design and construction of buildings, compromising building quality, blowing budgets and dragging out schedules," at 6 p.m. tonight at the Arkansas Arts Center. /more/

  • Central High neighborhood: What was, what is, what could be

    January 12, 2015
    by Leslie Newell Peacock
    The panel discussion “THEN AND NOW: the Central High School Neighborhood," at the Arkansas Arts Center at 6 p.m. Tuesday, will feature Arkansas Historic Preservation historian Rachel Silva, architect Kwendeche, Central principal Nancy Rousseau and Central High Neighborhood Association president Vanessa McKuin, who is also the head of the Historic Preservation Alliance of Arkansas. /more/

  • Photographer Winningham tonight at AAC

    December 9, 2014
    by Leslie Newell Peacock
    Geoff Winningham, whose excellent book "Of the Soil: Photographs of Vernacular Architecture and Stories of Changing Times in Arkansas" was reviewed in the Arkansas Times in October, will give a talk tonight at 6 p.m. at the Arkansas Arts Center as part of the Architecture and Design Network speaker series. His talk is called "Working in the Eye of the Sun: Photographing the Vernacular Architecture of Arkansas." /more/

  • Tonight: Lecture on Frank Lloyd Wright's Robie House

    September 30, 2014
    by Leslie Newell Peacock
    Jeff Shannon inaugurates the Architecture and Design Series 2014-15 lecture series tonight with his talk “Frank Lloyd Wright’s Robie House: A New Perspective,” 6 p.m. at the Arkansas Arts Center. /more/
  • #Repaint hate: Fayetteville sign painter uses art to fight back

    Fayetteville artist and sign painter Olivia Trimble learned from Facebook this morning that someone had painted an obscene and racist tag (see below) on a boarded up window of the vacant City Hospital south of the Fayetteville Public Library. Her solution: "I flew out, loaded my car and covered that up as fast as I could," Trimble told the Times.
    • by Leslie Newell Peacock
    • Nov 11, 2016

  • Collectors, it's time: Arts Center show and sale opens Friday

    The 48th "Collectors Show and Sale" opens tomorrow (Nov. 11) at the Arkansas Arts Center with about 150 works from New York galleries, all selected by the arts center's Collectors Group in its September trip to the Big Apple.
    • by Leslie Newell Peacock
    • Nov 10, 2016

  • State Democrats look to other states for joy

    There's a loud and optimistic shindig over at the Democrats' election night event at Next Level Events, though there are nail biters in the room worrying about the narrowing presidential races in Florida and Ohio. Around 7 p.m., the crowd erupted in huge cheers at early returns from blue counties in Florida that showed Hillary Clinton with a big margin. They weren't looking for joy from blood-red Arkansas, and didn't have to.
    • by Leslie Newell Peacock
    • Nov 8, 2016
