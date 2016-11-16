Rock Candy

Archives | RSS

Wednesday, November 16, 2016

Eye Candy At Hearne Fine Art Friday night: Mason Archie, Larry Wade Hampton

Posted By on Wed, Nov 16, 2016 at 2:38 PM

click to enlarge Wade Hampton, "Central Park"
  • Wade Hampton, "Central Park"

Mason Archie and Arkansas-born artist Larry Wade Hampton will be at Hearne Fine Art from 5:30-8 p.m. Friday and give talks 3-5 p.m. Saturday in connection with their exhibition, "Landscapes Unmasked," which also includes work by Dean Mitchell and 19th century African-American artists Robert S. Duncanson and Edward M. Bannister.

Works by Duncanson and Bannister are included in the collection of Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art, as well as national galleries. Hampton, who has been represented by Hearne Fine Art for several years, is also a dancer. Archie, whose early career was in billboard advertising as art director and pictorial artist for Lamar Outdoor Advertising, was selected to be one of the artists of the "Visions of Our 44th President" exhibition of painted busts of President Obama.

Mitchell will come to the gallery for a reception on Dec. 9 and an artist talk the following day. His work is included in the collections of the Nelson-Atkins Museum of Art in Kansas City, the St. Louis Art Museum, the Kemper Museum of Contemporary Art, the Arkansas Arts Center and the Library of Congress, among other venues.

Mason Archie, "Pathway on Theodore Roosevelt Island."
  • Mason Archie, "Pathway on Theodore Roosevelt Island."

Tags: , , , , , , ,

Instapaper
Share
Favorite
Comments
Email

Speaking of...

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

More by Leslie Newell Peacock

  • Integrative design: Architect Ken McCown to give talk tonight

    Ken McCown, department head and professor of landscape architecture at the Fay Jones School of Architecture and Design at the University of Arkansas, will give a talk tonight at the Arkansas Arts Center on the changing role of designers.
    • by Leslie Newell Peacock
    • Nov 15, 2016

  • #Repaint hate: Fayetteville sign painter uses art to fight back

    Fayetteville artist and sign painter Olivia Trimble learned from Facebook this morning that someone had painted an obscene and racist tag (see below) on a boarded up window of the vacant City Hospital south of the Fayetteville Public Library. Her solution: "I flew out, loaded my car and covered that up as fast as I could," Trimble told the Times.
    • by Leslie Newell Peacock
    • Nov 11, 2016

  • Collectors, it's time: Arts Center show and sale opens Friday

    The 48th "Collectors Show and Sale" opens tomorrow (Nov. 11) at the Arkansas Arts Center with about 150 works from New York galleries, all selected by the arts center's Collectors Group in its September trip to the Big Apple.
    • by Leslie Newell Peacock
    • Nov 10, 2016
  • More »

Readers also liked…

  • Staff Picks: Netflix and Chill, Benji's pasta fresca, Creedence Clearwater Revival and more

    The podcast Design Matters, published by Design Observer, is celebrating its 10th year and they are revisiting some of their best episodes from the last decade. I just finished this week's replay of the interview with the Scottish born illustrator Marion Deuchars. At the end of the wonderful interview, her two young sons are invited into the studio near where they pitch in some of their own thoughts on art and, in particular, drawing in the art books their mother created for children and adults.
    • by Will Stephenson, Bryan Moats, Kaya Herron and Lindsey Millar
    • Aug 28, 2015

  • Guest Mix: Rural War Room

    World wide weird duo Rural War Room (Donavan Suitt & Byron Werner) is celebrating 10 years of broadcasting and production here in Little Rock and abroad. RWR Radio on KABF 88.3 FM (10 p.m. Tuesdays or anytime on their website), features the duo alternating records in an effort to surprise one another.
    • by Rural War Room
    • Sep 14, 2015

  • Your new flags of Little Rock

    BRASHER: Hello Arkansans, this is the first piece from us, Brasher and Rowe and we are some dudes who work in downtown Little Rock and we eat lunch and just talk about all the exciting things around here.
    • by Jeremy Brasher and Matthew Rowe
    • Sep 18, 2015

Most Shared

Visit Arkansas

Greenwood student named winner of "Write on. Ride off" essay contest

Greenwood student named winner of "Write on. Ride off" essay contest

A contest co-sponsored by the Arkansas Department of Parks and Tourism and the Arkansas Department of Education awarded a $1,000 mountain bike package to high-school junior

Most Recent Comments

  • Re: Robinson Center re-opens today

    • You need a real hacker with discretion and top servicing to go to for all…

    • Posted by Benita Sher
    • on November 14, 2016

Top Commenters

Blogroll

Slideshows

Site Index

News

Cover Story / Arkansas Reporter / The Week That Was / The Observer / Editorial / Max Brantley / Ernest Dumas / Gene Lyons / Jay Barth / Words / Guest Writer / Letters

Entertainment

A&E Feature / To-Do List / In Brief / Movie Reviews / Music Reviews / Theater Reviews / A&E News / Art Notes / Media / Dining Reviews / Dining Guide / Calendar / Gallery Listings

This Week's Cover

Cover of this issue of The Arkansas Times

Quick Links

  • El Latino
  • Best Lawyers
  • UALR Public Radio
  • Fox 16 News
  • Savvy Kids

Special Publications

Cover
 

© 2016 Arkansas Times | 201 East Markham, Suite 200, Little Rock, AR 72201
Powered by Foundation