Enter the 2017 Arkansas Times Musician's Showcase

Arkansas News Headlines are not appearing because your browser does not seem to support iframes.

Most Viewed 'Loving' screening raises $10,000 for Tiger Foundation benefitting Central High Little Rock native Jeff Nichols brought his new acclaimed film "Loving" to the Ron Robinson Theater last night ahead of the movie's wide release on Friday. The ticketed event raised $10,000 for the Tiger Foundation, a nonprofit that benefits Central High School, Nichols' alma mater.