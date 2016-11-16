Rock Candy

Archives | RSS

Wednesday, November 16, 2016

TheaterSquared unveils plans for new 51,000 sq. ft. theater

Posted By on Wed, Nov 16, 2016 at 9:50 AM

click to enlarge A rendering of the new facility from the company's theater design website, ournextstage.org.
  • A rendering of the new facility from the company's theater design website, ournextstage.org.

Northwest Arkansas’s year-round professional theater company, TheaterSquared, unveiled plans last week for what it calls “a new, permanent home.” TheaterSquared (T2, for short) has been leasing space in a converted warehouse that is part of the Walton Arts Center’s Nadine Baum Studios, but in June, the Fayetteville City Council approved a 100-year lease on a property at the corner of West Avenue and Spring Street, currently a parking lot.

T2 commissioned London-based theater planning firm CharcoalBlue and New York-based Marvel Architects to design its new home. Plans include on-site workshops for scenery, props and costumes, eight guest artist apartments, three outdoor terraces and room for an open-all-day cafe. “Instead of a venue that shuts its doors after each performance, we'd rather have public spaces that are accessible all day,” Executive Director Martin Miller said.

An architectural “board-formed” concrete wraps around the building to shield performances from the roar of the nearby freight train, though there will be glass panes that allow the mainstage and rehearsal spaces to be visible from the street. Miller added the following to the company's 2017 report.

“We are proud that, in just five years’ time, our annual budget to create professional theater and arts-in-education has grown from under $200,000 to over $1.3 million with attendance growing tenfold over the same period. We are thrilled to be able to seize this momentum and, with leadership support from the Walton Family Foundation, accelerate TheatreSquared’s emergence as a significant professional theater at the center of the country.”








Tags: , , , ,

Instapaper
Share
Favorite
Comments
Email

Speaking of...

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

More by Stephanie Smittle

  • Mortuus Pater Pictures commended by Governor Asa Hutchinson

    In a press conference this morning at Galaxy Furniture in North Little Rock's Argenta District, Gov. Hutchinson congratulated filmmakers Graham Gordy and Daniel Campbell, as well as Executive Producer Gary Newton on the start-up's first feature film, "Antiquities."
    • by Stephanie Smittle
    • Nov 10, 2016

  • Robinson Center re-opens today

    Today, the public will get a first chance to see the Robinson Center after the largest architectural update to the building in its history, a $70 million renovation approved by voters in 2013 using a portion of the state's 2 percent hospitality tax.
    • by Stephanie Smittle
    • Nov 10, 2016

  • The all-new, expanded To-Do List

    Art, music, dance and more.
    • by Stephanie Smittle, Omaya Jones and Leslie Newell Peacock
    • Nov 10, 2016
  • More »

Readers also liked…

  • Staff Picks: Netflix and Chill, Benji's pasta fresca, Creedence Clearwater Revival and more

    The podcast Design Matters, published by Design Observer, is celebrating its 10th year and they are revisiting some of their best episodes from the last decade. I just finished this week's replay of the interview with the Scottish born illustrator Marion Deuchars. At the end of the wonderful interview, her two young sons are invited into the studio near where they pitch in some of their own thoughts on art and, in particular, drawing in the art books their mother created for children and adults.
    • by Will Stephenson, Bryan Moats, Kaya Herron and Lindsey Millar
    • Aug 28, 2015

  • Guest Mix: Rural War Room

    World wide weird duo Rural War Room (Donavan Suitt & Byron Werner) is celebrating 10 years of broadcasting and production here in Little Rock and abroad. RWR Radio on KABF 88.3 FM (10 p.m. Tuesdays or anytime on their website), features the duo alternating records in an effort to surprise one another.
    • by Rural War Room
    • Sep 14, 2015

  • Your new flags of Little Rock

    BRASHER: Hello Arkansans, this is the first piece from us, Brasher and Rowe and we are some dudes who work in downtown Little Rock and we eat lunch and just talk about all the exciting things around here.
    • by Jeremy Brasher and Matthew Rowe
    • Sep 18, 2015

Most Shared

Visit Arkansas

Greenwood student named winner of "Write on. Ride off" essay contest

Greenwood student named winner of "Write on. Ride off" essay contest

A contest co-sponsored by the Arkansas Department of Parks and Tourism and the Arkansas Department of Education awarded a $1,000 mountain bike package to high-school junior

Most Viewed

Most Recent Comments

  • Re: Robinson Center re-opens today

    • You need a real hacker with discretion and top servicing to go to for all…

    • Posted by Benita Sher
    • on November 14, 2016

Top Commenters

Blogroll

Slideshows

Site Index

News

Cover Story / Arkansas Reporter / The Week That Was / The Observer / Editorial / Max Brantley / Ernest Dumas / Gene Lyons / Jay Barth / Words / Guest Writer / Letters

Entertainment

A&E Feature / To-Do List / In Brief / Movie Reviews / Music Reviews / Theater Reviews / A&E News / Art Notes / Media / Dining Reviews / Dining Guide / Calendar / Gallery Listings

This Week's Cover

Cover of this issue of The Arkansas Times

Quick Links

  • El Latino
  • Best Lawyers
  • UALR Public Radio
  • Fox 16 News
  • Savvy Kids

Special Publications

Cover
 

© 2016 Arkansas Times | 201 East Markham, Suite 200, Little Rock, AR 72201
Powered by Foundation