American Princes to reunite at Lost Forty

"Holyshitholyshitholyshit!" is a representative sample of how the Internet greeted the news of the first American Princes show in two years. One fan, in sharing details of the event on Facebook, expressed reluctance to spread the word since it would make it harder for him to get into the show. It's a sentiment a generation of local music fans probably shares. For that group, in which I'm included, American Princes were the Arkansas band of the last decade. Their first shows, in the early aughts, coincided with my arrival in Little Rock. I remember them being Jawbreaker-y, energetic and sloppy. They played a lot. They got better. Members came and went (original bassist John Beachboard went on to found a beloved local restaurant empire). Before long, a lot of people were singing along at shows. The band signed to Yep Roc Records, toured relentlessly and released an album, "Other People," which Magnet Magazine called the best of the year in 2008. That accolade turned out to be the beginning of the end for the band. AP played little during the nearly two years that followed as bassist Luke Hunsicker battled brain cancer. He died in 2010. It was a low point for the local scene perhaps not seen again since TC Edwards was murdered recently. Since the band went dark, there've been weddings and babies and graduate schools. The Princes' primary songwriters, Collins Kilgore and David Slade, became lawyers. Kilgore now lives in Los Angeles. Slade is about to have a second kid. The band has played twice (on the same weekend) in the last five years. So shows like this, full of nostalgia and sadness and joy, aren't likely to happen with any regularity. Show up early if this is a can't-miss proposition for you.PS: Maybe Lost Forty co-owner John Beachboard will hop back onstage for a number. From the vault:
