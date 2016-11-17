Thursday, November 17, 2016
In Memory of Amy Edgington: 'Collage Art by Arkansas Artists'
By Leslie Newell Peacock
on Thu, Nov 17, 2016 at 10:28 AM
"Gaudi's Cat," by Amy Edgington
Poet Sandy Longhorn
will read from her project "Self-Ekphrasis 20 x 20" at a reception tonight at Wildwood Park for the Arts's exhibition "In Memory of Amy Edgington: Collage Artists of Arkansas,"
honoring the late Little Rock collage artist. The event is from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. and includes music by Christopher Stewart
and Jeff Laux
from the Rolling Blackouts.
Edgington, who worked for the Central Arkansas Library System for 23 years, began making collage art in the 1970s and frequently exhibited it at the Cox Creative Center's gallery for its employees and elsewhere. Her work is in the collection of the Museum of Discovery, CALS and Heifer International. She died Nov. 19, 2015. Besides works by Edgington will be collages and mixed media work by Michael Church, Becky Botos, Erin Lorenzen, Byron Werner, Cherece Athy, Jerry Colburn, Jessica Crenshaw, Daniel Evans, Laura Fanning, Lilia Hernandez Galusha
and Sulac.
The Art in the Park Gallery at Wildwood is open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays and noon to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. The show runs through Dec. 16.
"Amy & Lynn Go on Vacation," by Byron Werner
