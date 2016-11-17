In Memory of Amy Edgington: 'Collage Art by Arkansas Artists'

click to enlarge "Gaudi's Cat," by Amy Edgington

click to enlarge Amy Edgington

click to enlarge "Amy & Lynn Go on Vacation," by Byron Werner

Poetwill read from her project "Self-Ekphrasis 20 x 20" at a reception tonight at Wildwood Park for the Arts's exhibitionhonoring the late Little Rock collage artist. The event is from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. and includes music byandfrom the Rolling Blackouts.Edgington, who worked for the Central Arkansas Library System for 23 years, began making collage art in the 1970s and frequently exhibited it at the Cox Creative Center's gallery for its employees and elsewhere. Her work is in the collection of the Museum of Discovery, CALS and Heifer International. She died Nov. 19, 2015. Besides works by Edgington will be collages and mixed media work byandThe Art in the Park Gallery at Wildwood is open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays and noon to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. The show runs through Dec. 16.