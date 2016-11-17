Rock Candy

Archives | RSS

Thursday, November 17, 2016

In Memory of Amy Edgington: 'Collage Art by Arkansas Artists'

Posted By on Thu, Nov 17, 2016 at 10:28 AM

click to enlarge "Gaudi's Cat," by Amy Edgington
  • "Gaudi's Cat," by Amy Edgington

Poet Sandy Longhorn will read from her project "Self-Ekphrasis 20 x 20" at a reception tonight at Wildwood Park for the Arts's exhibition "In Memory of Amy Edgington: Collage Artists of Arkansas," honoring the late Little Rock collage artist. The event is from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. and includes music by Christopher Stewart and Jeff Laux from the Rolling Blackouts.

click to enlarge Amy Edgington
  • Amy Edgington
Edgington, who worked for the Central Arkansas Library System for 23 years, began making collage art in the 1970s and frequently exhibited it at the Cox Creative Center's gallery for its employees and elsewhere. Her work is in the collection of the Museum of Discovery, CALS and Heifer International. She died Nov. 19, 2015. Besides works by Edgington will be collages and mixed media work by Michael Church, Becky Botos, Erin Lorenzen, Byron Werner, Cherece Athy, Jerry Colburn, Jessica Crenshaw, Daniel Evans, Laura Fanning, Lilia Hernandez Galusha and Sulac.

The Art in the Park Gallery at Wildwood is open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays and noon to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. The show runs through Dec. 16.

click to enlarge "Amy & Lynn Go on Vacation," by Byron Werner
  • "Amy & Lynn Go on Vacation," by Byron Werner

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Instapaper
Share
Favorite
Comments
Email

Speaking of...

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

More by Leslie Newell Peacock

  • At Hearne Fine Art Friday night: Mason Archie, Larry Wade Hampton

    Mason Archie and Arkansas-born artist Larry Wade Hampton will be at Hearne Fine Art from 5:30-8 p.m. Friday and give talks 3-5 p.m. Saturday in connection with their exhibition, "Landscapes Unmasked," which also includes work by Dean Mitchell and 19th century African-American artists Robert S. Duncanson and Edward M. Bannister.
    • by Leslie Newell Peacock
    • Nov 16, 2016

  • Integrative design: Architect Ken McCown to give talk tonight

    Ken McCown, department head and professor of landscape architecture at the Fay Jones School of Architecture and Design at the University of Arkansas, will give a talk tonight at the Arkansas Arts Center on the changing role of designers.
    • by Leslie Newell Peacock
    • Nov 15, 2016

  • #Repaint hate: Fayetteville sign painter uses art to fight back

    Fayetteville artist and sign painter Olivia Trimble learned from Facebook this morning that someone had painted an obscene and racist tag (see below) on a boarded up window of the vacant City Hospital south of the Fayetteville Public Library. Her solution: "I flew out, loaded my car and covered that up as fast as I could," Trimble told the Times.
    • by Leslie Newell Peacock
    • Nov 11, 2016
  • More »

Readers also liked…

  • Staff Picks: Netflix and Chill, Benji's pasta fresca, Creedence Clearwater Revival and more

    The podcast Design Matters, published by Design Observer, is celebrating its 10th year and they are revisiting some of their best episodes from the last decade. I just finished this week's replay of the interview with the Scottish born illustrator Marion Deuchars. At the end of the wonderful interview, her two young sons are invited into the studio near where they pitch in some of their own thoughts on art and, in particular, drawing in the art books their mother created for children and adults.
    • by Will Stephenson, Bryan Moats, Kaya Herron and Lindsey Millar
    • Aug 28, 2015

  • Guest Mix: Rural War Room

    World wide weird duo Rural War Room (Donavan Suitt & Byron Werner) is celebrating 10 years of broadcasting and production here in Little Rock and abroad. RWR Radio on KABF 88.3 FM (10 p.m. Tuesdays or anytime on their website), features the duo alternating records in an effort to surprise one another.
    • by Rural War Room
    • Sep 14, 2015

  • Your new flags of Little Rock

    BRASHER: Hello Arkansans, this is the first piece from us, Brasher and Rowe and we are some dudes who work in downtown Little Rock and we eat lunch and just talk about all the exciting things around here.
    • by Jeremy Brasher and Matthew Rowe
    • Sep 18, 2015

Most Shared

Visit Arkansas

Historic brew made in Hot Springs

Historic brew made in Hot Springs

Madden’s No.1 beer is brewed from the same recipe that was used by gangster Owney Madden during Prohibition.

Most Recent Comments

Top Commenters

Blogroll

Slideshows

Site Index

News

Cover Story / Arkansas Reporter / The Week That Was / The Observer / Editorial / Max Brantley / Ernest Dumas / Gene Lyons / Jay Barth / Words / Guest Writer / Letters

Entertainment

A&E Feature / To-Do List / In Brief / Movie Reviews / Music Reviews / Theater Reviews / A&E News / Art Notes / Media / Dining Reviews / Dining Guide / Calendar / Gallery Listings

This Week's Cover

Cover of this issue of The Arkansas Times

Quick Links

  • El Latino
  • Best Lawyers
  • UALR Public Radio
  • Fox 16 News
  • Savvy Kids

Special Publications

Cover
 

© 2016 Arkansas Times | 201 East Markham, Suite 200, Little Rock, AR 72201
Powered by Foundation