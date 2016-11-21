Rock Candy

Monday, November 21, 2016

Oxford American departs from state-specific themes for annual music issue

The Oxford American Magazine is departing from its state-themed formula for its heralded December music issue this year, in a genre-themed edition called “Visions of the Blues,” available on newsstands Dec. 12 with one of three variant covers featuring images of Bonnie Raitt, John Lee Hooker or Adia Victoria. Managing Editor Maxwell George introduced the 23-song compilation accompanying the issue. “The blues cannot be contained, not in one song, not in one person; nor in one hundred. … The blues is among the South’s greatest exports, and its continued evolution at the hands of artists like Otis Taylor, Rhiannon Giddens, Alabama Shakes and Adia Victoria is as rich and unpredictable as ever.”

The magazine’s third editor, Eliza Borné, celebrated one year at the helm in October — and a year in which the OA received its first National Magazine Award for General Excellence, at that.








