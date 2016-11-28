Rock Candy

Monday, November 28, 2016

Eye Candy Fenix rises from Underground ashes, to host holiday sale

Posted By on Mon, Nov 28, 2016 at 4:23 PM

click to enlarge fenix.jpg

Refugee artists from Fayetteville Underground gallery have formed an unofficial alliance, Fenix, and will hold their first event Dec. 9-18, the Pop-Up Holiday Art Sale.

Artists selling work in the show include Dave Bachman, Kate Baer, Katrinka Booth, Mary Collins, William Mayes Flanagan, Laurie Foster, Jan Gosnell, Samuel Gray, Mike Haley, Teresa Hall, Don House, MM Kent, Hank Kaminsky, JoAnn Kaminsky, Octavio Logo, Helen Maringer, Judy Maurer, Martha Molina, Ed Pennebaker, Doug Randall, Sabine Schmidt, Susy Siegele and Alli Woods Frederick.

It was the Underground's decision to remove from an October show a photograph by Alli Woods Frederick that included a semi-tumescent penis that prompted the artist exodus from the gallery, though some artists had left previously because of disagreements with its administration.

Maringer said today that the artist group wanted to have a holiday show to remind people they are still around making art and to take advantage of the profitable season. The group has not applied for non-profit status; Maringer said artists will give themselves six months to a year to decide how and if they want to organize.

The holiday sale, in the former Beaver Electric building at 208 N. Block St. opens with a ticketed event at 5 p.m. on the 9th that will include live music, painting demonstrations, door prizes and libations. For sale will be work in all media: Painting, photography, textile and glass arts, mixed media, sculpture, ceramics, ornaments and prints.

The art sale continues, with free admission, from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily until Dec. 18.

click to enlarge 'ONLY FOR PIRATEN': A photograph by Sabine Schmidt in the upcoming Holiday Art Sale by Fenix.
  • 'ONLY FOR PIRATEN': A photograph by Sabine Schmidt in the upcoming Holiday Art Sale by Fenix.

