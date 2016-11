StudioMAIN has new home: Argenta Gallery

click to enlarge

The architecture and design collaborative StudioMAIN has a new home, and it doesn't have to change its name: It's moved to Main Street in North Little Rock, toat 413 Main.StudioMAIN has been the moving force behind the various Pop-Up complete street events offering ideas on ways to reinvigorate areas of town, such as the SOMA reconfiguration that now includes bike lanes and has made Main Street south of I-630 vibrant again. The collaborative has an event planned for 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 7, in Argenta, at the Innovation Hub: A charette for reimagining Main Street Jacksonville — a big job. Jacksonville hid some of its historic buildings when it extended Main over First Street and the railroad tracks, but that is just a tiny segment of the street, which is otherwise lined with mid-century strip centers.StudioMAIN's Little Rock former Little Rock location, 1423 Main St., will soon be Loblloly Ice Cream's new store.