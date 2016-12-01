Don’t Miss the Prairie Grove Battle Reenactment on Dec. 3 - 4
It only comes around every two years, so catch it this weekend while you can.
In the wake of his older brother’s death, 13-year-old Dayveon spends the sweltering summer days roaming his rural Arkansas town. When he falls in with a local gang, he becomes drawn to the camaraderie and violence of their world.From IndieWire:
“I went about making ‘Dayveon’ in a fairly non-traditional way,” said Abbasi. “I started this process like a documentary by learning and talking to actual gang members and work-shopping the story with them to find out why kids join gangs and learn firsthand from their stories. A lot of these stories helped inspire this movie. Hopefully this film paints an honest picture of what it is like to be brought into a gang as a kid.”
“’Dayveon’ is a cinematic portrait of a kid who joins a gang in rural Arkansas,” said executive producer David Gordon Green. “His journey within the film feels authentic — as if I were a fly on the wall watching him trying to discover how to get over heartbreak, understand violence and become a man.”
Adam tells stories across the Middle East and beyond. Recent work has taken him from Uganda to Berlin to document the impact of war and conflict on education, and to Tunisia and Egypt to look at the five-year aftermath of the Arab Spring. In 2013, Adam spent two months at Mt. Everest base camp creating the 12-part series On the Top, which won the CINE Golden Eagle for best documentary series. He is the director of the feature-length documentary The Workers Cup, which will be making its world premiere at Sundance in January. Adam currently lives in Chicago with his wife, three cats, and the world’s best baby.
I never believe that HIV/ADS really has a cure, until i met a testimonial writing…
NWA no doubt quivers with fully "tumescent" anticipation at the prospect of arty "door prizes…
I don't know very much about "art". Can someone explain what the "artist" is trying…
Cover Story / Arkansas Reporter / The Week That Was / The Observer / Editorial / Max Brantley / Ernest Dumas / Gene Lyons / Jay Barth / Words / Guest Writer / Letters
A&E Feature / To-Do List / In Brief / Movie Reviews / Music Reviews / Theater Reviews / A&E News / Art Notes / Media / Dining Reviews / Dining Guide / Calendar / Gallery Listings