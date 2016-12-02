Rock Candy

Archives | RSS

Friday, December 2, 2016

Arkansas Times Recommends: A Gift Guide

Posted By , , , and on Fri, Dec 2, 2016 at 5:52 PM

Arkansas Times Recommends is a series in which Times staff members (or whoever happens to be around at the time) highlight things we've been enjoying this week. This week, we offer suggestions for the gift-giving season.
click to enlarge southern_pecan_toffee_46278.1453433510.1280.1280.png

There are so many ways to eat toffee. You can just snarf it down in chunks and chomp a while on the crunchy combo of chocolate, nuts and magically transformed butter and sugar. Or you can separate the chocolate from the hard caramel and eat it first and the candy second. Or the reverse of that. Or you can just put a piece in your mouth and see how long you can savor it there before you must chew.

However you like to eat your toffee, you will really like it if is Lambrecht toffee, made in Heber Springs for more than a decade but sold as Lambrecht since 2008 when David and Nancy Smith of Heber Springs decided to become their own company. A friend brought some over recently and I sniffed, saying I didn’t eat such fattening things. I am too strong for that. Actually, I knew I’d be lost if I took a bite of Lambrecht’s Southern Pecan toffee. After an hour, though, I couldn’t stand it anymore. I started out with slow nibbles, but before I knew it I was mowing through the bag like a chipper through wood. I did not confess that I was not a Lambrecht virgin, either. I have an 8-ounce box of Lambrecht’s Karma, made with slivered almonds, hidden in my closet for stocking gifts.

-Leslie Newell Peacock

framed_art_print.jpg

In my opinion, there has never been an administration who put low-income and poverty-stricken Americans, people of color, immigrants, the LGBTQ community, women, children, and the elderly high enough on its list of things to elevate and empower with the resources they need. This is particularly consequential in rural America. The McElroy House in Dardanelle agrees now more than ever. They are a "grassroots community-based organization working to find local solutions to local problems" in Pope and Yell counties. Get details on their Facebook page. If you want to support what you see and get someone you know a nice little gift, go to bit.ly/mcelroy-in-the-fall. (Full disclosure: 1. I am the husband of the founder, 2. I am a member, 3. I created this artwork for the McElroy House, and 4. I am donating 100% of the profit to the McElroy House. Just so you all know.)

-Bryan Moats
click to enlarge lf.png
Perhaps the only thing more difficult that buying a gift for someone without hints as to what they want is advising strangers what to buy for other strangers. I've found most gifts people give you if they didn't know what to do fall into 2 categories, gift cards (AWESOME) or something that you will both pretend was cool, but was clearly a "screw it this is 20 bucks and it's here" decision.

But this year will be different. A friend is sending me a custom hockey jersey with my name on the back and I could not be more excited, though there are few places where wearing is would feel normal in Little Rock. Buy your sports fan a custom jersey straight from the NFL. They will love your for it, and it's not too pricey.

-Brian Chilson

click to enlarge unnamed.jpg

The best Christmas present this Gen-Xer ever got was given around 1982. Growing up a latchkey kid, watching television after school was clearly the best use of my time, and next to after-school specials, reruns of "I Dream of Jeannie" were what held my attention – and my heart. That year, my momma delivered the best. gift. ever. when she located the Remco "I Dream of Jeannie Dream Bottle." I'm sure it was used, as the original came out in 1976, but my wish had been granted and I couldn't have been happier. Over the years, the bottle was lost, or sold, or given to some younger relative, but to this day I wish I had it. Instead, I'll have to comfort myself with some other cool "I Dream of Jeannie" products. My personal favorites are the handmade stemless wine glasses and the bottle-charm necklace. But I'll take whatever magics its way under my Christmas tree.

-Heather Steadham


We all bemoan the slow creep of the holiday retail messaging's sensory assault ever backward into the "early fall" portion of the calendar year, but I'd suspect that the head start doesn't actually make gift shopping any less harried for most people. The average American's work week doesn't leave much room for pensive strolls along rows of glowing tinsel-clad boutiques, tidy list clutched in hand. Most of us do it from the computer screen. With only a handful of exceptions, I'm able to recall in much more detail the handwritten letters I've received from friends and relatives than I am the contents of the packaged gifts I've opened. For these reasons, I'm inclined to suggest we forego a substantial chunk of our gift-giving altogether, sit in the comfort of our own homes and write letters to our friends and family instead. Before you roll your eyes, I've anticipated (and tried to assuage) a couple of objections to this suggestion.

1. Won't that come across as cheap?

You mean cheaper than it came across when you bought the tree ornament or the noise-cancelling headphones at the Walgreen's down the street from your aunt's house, and then wrapped it in the car? They were never the wiser, but isn't that sort of.....not the point? For most people, gift shopping is a trade-off between time and money. That is, "I don't have enough time to think a lot about the gifts I am giving, so I am spending a twenty dollar bill so that I'll have something." But how many times are we buying the something because it's what you knew the recipient wanted? Look, if you were 100 percent confident that the ornament and headphones were exactly what the doctor ordered, then right on! I am not usually so certain, though, and I've often been left with a less-than-Christmasy feeling when my recipient unwraps a gift I got them just because I felt I needed to walk in the door with something – anything – in hand.

2. I don't have time!

Yeah, that's a hard one. Worse, the rest of the world goes on Christmas break and into gift crisis mode at roughly the same time you do, which means gift shopping is an activity rife with stoplights, congestion or – if you avoid all that mess and do it online – shipping costs and wait time. Either way, it takes time, and time is hard to come by. There's a reason we refer to it as a 'commodity,' and a reason why productivity experts are treated like the Maharishi Mahesh Yogi. But here's the thing: spending your time connecting with your loved ones – even in a fumbling way – is a pretty sure bet. You might leave the Best Buy empty-handed, exhausted and still starving at 8:30 p.m., but a letter's a letter, and I'd be willing to wager that even the most cynical of your relatives would remember the effort you made, even if they don't remember a word you wrote.

3. I don't know what to write.

Start with this: "I thought I'd try something different this year, and wanted to write a little bit to let you know what's been going on in my life, and to find out what's going on in yours." Then, scroll through your social media posts. Or your phone camera gallery. Or your Google calendar. Chances are, you're gonna find something notable that happened this year to write about. If you don't, ask the recipient some questions. Jokes about gun-totin,' Trump-votin' uncles aside, I think you'd be hard-pressed to find someone who's interviewed any of their family members and regretted doing so. You might find that, having widened the circle of your correspondence past the bounds of your digital connections, you've started up a conversation with someone who's been there in your life all along, but who you barely knew.

-Stephanie Smittle



Tags: , , , , ,

Instapaper
Share
Favorite
Comments
Email

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Readers also liked…

  • Staff Picks: Netflix and Chill, Benji's pasta fresca, Creedence Clearwater Revival and more

    The podcast Design Matters, published by Design Observer, is celebrating its 10th year and they are revisiting some of their best episodes from the last decade. I just finished this week's replay of the interview with the Scottish born illustrator Marion Deuchars. At the end of the wonderful interview, her two young sons are invited into the studio near where they pitch in some of their own thoughts on art and, in particular, drawing in the art books their mother created for children and adults.
    • by Will Stephenson, Bryan Moats, Kaya Herron and Lindsey Millar
    • Aug 28, 2015

  • Guest Mix: Rural War Room

    World wide weird duo Rural War Room (Donavan Suitt & Byron Werner) is celebrating 10 years of broadcasting and production here in Little Rock and abroad. RWR Radio on KABF 88.3 FM (10 p.m. Tuesdays or anytime on their website), features the duo alternating records in an effort to surprise one another.
    • by Rural War Room
    • Sep 14, 2015

  • Your new flags of Little Rock

    BRASHER: Hello Arkansans, this is the first piece from us, Brasher and Rowe and we are some dudes who work in downtown Little Rock and we eat lunch and just talk about all the exciting things around here.
    • by Jeremy Brasher and Matthew Rowe
    • Sep 18, 2015

Most Shared

  • Department of Arkansas Heritage archeologist resigns

    Bob Scoggin, 50, the Department of Arkansas Heritage archeologist whose job it was to review the work of agencies, including DAH and the Arkansas Highway and Transportation Department, for possible impacts on historic properties, resigned from the agency on Monday. Multiple sources say Scoggin, whom they describe as an "exemplary" employee who the week before had completed an archeological project on DAH property, was told he would be fired if he did not resign.

  • Trump proposes an unconstitutional ban on flag burning, revoking citizenship

    Donald Trump, the president-elect of the United States, this morning made a public statement, via Twitter, that the flag burning should be disallowed by law: "there must be consequences — perhaps loss of citizenship or year in jail!"

  • Child welfare too often about 'punishing parents,' DCFS consultant tells legislators

    Reforms promised by the Division of Children and Family Services are "absolutely necessary," the president of DCFS's independent consultant told a legislative committee this morning. But they still may not be enough to control the state's alarming growth in foster care cases.

  • Donald Trump taps Tom Price for HHS Secretary; Medicaid and Medicare cuts could be next

    The selection of Tom Price as HHS secretary could signal that the Trump administration will dismantle the current healthcare safety net, both Medicaid and Medicare.

  • Fake economics

    Fake news is a new phenomenon in the world of politics and policy, but hokey economic scholarship has been around as long as Form 1040 and is about as reliable as the news hoaxes that enlivened the presidential campaign.

Visit Arkansas

Learn about one of the wildest oil booms in history in Smackover

Learn about one of the wildest oil booms in history in Smackover

This small south Arkansas city was once one of the top oil producers in the nation.

Most Recent Comments

Top Commenters

Blogroll

Slideshows

Site Index

News

Cover Story / Arkansas Reporter / The Week That Was / The Observer / Editorial / Max Brantley / Ernest Dumas / Gene Lyons / Jay Barth / Words / Guest Writer / Letters

Entertainment

A&E Feature / To-Do List / In Brief / Movie Reviews / Music Reviews / Theater Reviews / A&E News / Art Notes / Media / Dining Reviews / Dining Guide / Calendar / Gallery Listings

This Week's Cover

Cover of this issue of The Arkansas Times

Quick Links

  • El Latino
  • Best Lawyers
  • UALR Public Radio
  • Fox 16 News
  • Savvy Kids

Special Publications

Cover
 

© 2016 Arkansas Times | 201 East Markham, Suite 200, Little Rock, AR 72201
Powered by Foundation