Tuesday, December 6, 2016

Central High National Historic Site holds watch party for "Hairspray Live"

The Little Rock Central High National Historic Site is sponsoring a watch party tomorrow night, Dec. 7, for NBC's live musical adaptation of "Hairspray," the 2002 Broadway musical based on John Waters' 1988 film of the same name.

"Hairspray" tells the story of Tracy Turnblad (played by Ricki Lake in Waters' film, and by Maddie Baillio for this live production, a Texas native and college sophomore at Marymount Manhattan College who auditioned for the part after seeing an open casting call on Facebook), and how Turnblad's sudden celebrity on an "American Bandstand"-style televised dance program places her in a unique position to integrate the all-white "Corny Collins Show."

The watch party takes place at the Riverdale 10 Cinema, 7 p.m., and is preceded by a screening of "Steve's Show" at 6 p.m., Sandra Hubbard's 48-minute documentary about Little Rock's own televised dance show, hosted by Steve Stephens from 1957 to 1961.

Reserve a free seat for either or both shows here, and call 501-374-1957 with questions or for more information.

Arkansas remembers Pearl Harbor

Central Arkansas venues have a full week of commemorative events planned

