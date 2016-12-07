U of A launches new podcast program

click to enlarge Marketing professor Robin Soster's "How We Feel About Spending Our Bottom Dollar" is the first in the U of A's new podcast series.

The University of Arkansas at Fayetteville launched a new podcast series called “Short Talks From the Hill,” featuring research from the university’s graduate students and professors.



Talks like “Teeth, a very short introduction” from anthropology professor Peter Ungar, “The dreaded earworm” from music professor Elizabeth Margulis and “Food scarcity in Northwest Arkansas” from sociology professor Kevin Fitzpatrick will air every three weeks, and you can stream them at researchfrontiers.uark.edu.