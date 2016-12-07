Rock Candy

Archives | RSS

Wednesday, December 7, 2016

U of A launches new podcast program

Posted By on Wed, Dec 7, 2016 at 9:36 AM

click to enlarge Marketing professor Robin Soster's "How We Feel About Spending Our Bottom Dollar" is the first in the U of A's new podcast series.
  • Marketing professor Robin Soster's "How We Feel About Spending Our Bottom Dollar" is the first in the U of A's new podcast series.

The University of Arkansas at Fayetteville launched a new podcast series called “Short Talks From the Hill,” featuring research from the university’s graduate students and professors.

Talks like “Teeth, a very short introduction” from anthropology professor Peter Ungar,  “The dreaded earworm” from music professor Elizabeth Margulis and “Food scarcity in Northwest Arkansas” from sociology professor Kevin Fitzpatrick will air every three weeks, and you can stream them at researchfrontiers.uark.edu.


Tags: , , , ,

Instapaper
Share
Favorite
Comments
Email

Speaking of...

  • Ari Fleischer and David Axelrod to speak at UA Fayetteville tonight

    February 25, 2016
    by David Ramsey
    Famous message-massaging politicos from either side of the aisle will speak at the University of Arkansas campus in Fayetteville tonight. Ari Fleischer, former press secretary for President George W. Bush, and David Axelrod, chief strategist and senior adviser for President Barack Obama, will be the featured speakers at a lecture, free and open to the public, tonight at 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 25, in Bud Walton Arena. /more/
  • More »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

More by Stephanie Smittle

  • Grand opening of Club 27 in River Market marks new home for salsa community

    Club 27, the new home for Little Rock’s salsa community in the former location of Juanita’s at 614 President Clinton Avenue, held its grand opening Friday night, filling the remodeled space with what co-owner Sarah Catherine Gutierrez estimates was “a little short of 300 people.”
    • by Stephanie Smittle
    • Dec 7, 2016

  • Central High National Historic Site holds watch party for "Hairspray Live"

    The Little Rock Central High National Historic Site is sponsoring a watch party tomorrow night, Dec. 7, for NBC's live musical adaptation of "Hairspray," the 2002 Broadway musical based on John Waters' 1988 film of the same name.
    • by Stephanie Smittle
    • Dec 6, 2016

  • Arkansas Times Recommends: A Gift Guide

    Arkansas Times Recommends is a series in which Times staff members (or whoever happens to be around at the time) highlight things we've been enjoying this week. This week, a gift guide.
    • by Stephanie Smittle, Bryan Moats, Leslie Newell Peacock, Heather Steadham and Brian Chilson
    • Dec 2, 2016
  • More »

Readers also liked…

  • Staff Picks: Netflix and Chill, Benji's pasta fresca, Creedence Clearwater Revival and more

    The podcast Design Matters, published by Design Observer, is celebrating its 10th year and they are revisiting some of their best episodes from the last decade. I just finished this week's replay of the interview with the Scottish born illustrator Marion Deuchars. At the end of the wonderful interview, her two young sons are invited into the studio near where they pitch in some of their own thoughts on art and, in particular, drawing in the art books their mother created for children and adults.
    • by Will Stephenson, Bryan Moats, Kaya Herron and Lindsey Millar
    • Aug 28, 2015

  • Guest Mix: Rural War Room

    World wide weird duo Rural War Room (Donavan Suitt & Byron Werner) is celebrating 10 years of broadcasting and production here in Little Rock and abroad. RWR Radio on KABF 88.3 FM (10 p.m. Tuesdays or anytime on their website), features the duo alternating records in an effort to surprise one another.
    • by Rural War Room
    • Sep 14, 2015

  • Your new flags of Little Rock

    BRASHER: Hello Arkansans, this is the first piece from us, Brasher and Rowe and we are some dudes who work in downtown Little Rock and we eat lunch and just talk about all the exciting things around here.
    • by Jeremy Brasher and Matthew Rowe
    • Sep 18, 2015

Most Shared

  • Labor department director inappropriately expensed out-of-state trips, audit finds

    Jones was "Minority Outreach Coordinator" for Hutchinson's 2014 gubernatorial campaign. The governor first named him as policy director before placing him over the labor department instead in Jan. 2015, soon after taking office.

  • Rapert compares Bill Clinton to Orval Faubus

    Sen. Jason Rapert (R-Conway)  was on "Capitol View" on KARK, Channel 4, this morning, and among other things that will likely inspire you to yell at your computer screen, he said he expects someone in the legislature to file a bill to do ... something about changing the name of the Bill and Hillary Clinton National Airport.

Visit Arkansas

View Trumpeter Swans in Heber Springs

View Trumpeter Swans in Heber Springs

Magness Lake, in Heber Springs, is a magnet for swans

Top Commenters

Blogroll

Slideshows

Site Index

News

Cover Story / Arkansas Reporter / The Week That Was / The Observer / Editorial / Max Brantley / Ernest Dumas / Gene Lyons / Jay Barth / Words / Guest Writer / Letters

Entertainment

A&E Feature / To-Do List / In Brief / Movie Reviews / Music Reviews / Theater Reviews / A&E News / Art Notes / Media / Dining Reviews / Dining Guide / Calendar / Gallery Listings

This Week's Cover

Cover of this issue of The Arkansas Times

Quick Links

  • El Latino
  • Best Lawyers
  • UALR Public Radio
  • Fox 16 News
  • Savvy Kids

Special Publications

Cover
 

© 2016 Arkansas Times | 201 East Markham, Suite 200, Little Rock, AR 72201
Powered by Foundation