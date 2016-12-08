Rock Candy

Thursday, December 8, 2016

Eye Candy Santa-sized 2nd Friday Art Night: Richard Leo Johnson, Rex Deloney, McLeod anniversary, the Nog-Off and more

Posted By on Thu, Dec 8, 2016 at 9:59 AM

click to enlarge Rex Deloney, "Rites of Passage"
  • Rex Deloney, "Rites of Passage"

Prepare for a busy 2nd Friday Art Night tomorrow night, where folks will be celebrating Matt McLeod Fine Art's first anniversary, listening to the Arkansas Chamber Singers at the Old State House Museum, prefacing a performance by Richard Leo Johnson with an exhibition of his photographs at the Butler Center Galleries, hearing a talk and demonstration by Robert Bean about his creative process at Arkansas Capital Corp., and slinging back eggnog while seeing new works by Rex Deloney at the Historic Arkansas Museum. Read more about Johnson, the Chamber Singers and 2nd Friday Art Night here.

McLeod's "Holiday Show" will feature fine art, Christmas ornaments and other handmade goodies by gallery artists McLeod, Angela Davis Johnson, Beverly Buys, Bryan Massey Sr., Carrie Crocker, Cindy Holmes, David Clemons, Dominique Simmons, Harry Loucks, Heidi Hogden, Hunter Brown, James Hayes, Jeanie Lockeby Hursley, Jeff Waddle, Jeremy Couch, Joe Bruhin, Jude Harzer, Kathy Strause, Lucas Strack, Max Gore, McLees Bladwin, Otto Duecker, Ryan Schmidt, Sage and Tom Holland, Susan Campbell and Wayne Salge. The gallery is also announcing its new website, which will include a purchase option.

