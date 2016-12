click to enlarge Joel Bernstein

Tom Petty announced in a sketch on "The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon" last night that he and his longtime band The Heartbreakers, will be reuniting for a 40th anniversary tour withand they make a stop at Verizon Arena April 23, 2017. Tickets range from $40-$130, and go on sale Friday, Dec. 16 at 10 a.m.They've also pressed their entire catalogue of studio albums on 180-gram vinyl for a massive double box set with replica artwork, many of which have been out of print on vinyl for years.