Most Shared Donald Trump is unpopular but Republicans will try to enact a sweeping right-wing agenda anyways Americans don't like his policies and plans, they don't like his cabinet picks, and they don't like him. But Donald Trump is nevertheless the president elect of the United States, and it's all systems go for his unpopular agenda.

More on the continuing effort to preserve punishing landlord-tenant law Here's the rest of the story on pending legislation to modify the state landlord-tenant law. It's not being done in the interest of renters.

How Arkansas beat Texas in health care Worth reading today is a Houston Chronicle article comparing the well-being of people in Arkansas and Texas thanks to the states' divergent path on adopting the Medicaid expansion enabled by the Affordable Care Act, or Obamacare.

UA Chancellor Steinmetz: Stadium expansion not on his priority list Arkansas Business reports on a speech Tuesday by University of Arkansas Chancellor Joseph Steinmetz to the downtown Little Rock Rotary Club in which he went through his earlier announced eight priorities for the campus, but also said pointedly that the Razorback stadium expansion was not on that list.

Arkansas News Headlines are not appearing because your browser does not seem to support iframes.