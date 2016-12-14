Rock Candy

Archives | RSS

Wednesday, December 14, 2016

Eye Candy 36 artists in 'Small Works' juried show

Posted By on Wed, Dec 14, 2016 at 2:53 PM

click to enlarge Daniella Napolitano's "Birds Using Tools," an award winner.
  • Daniella Napolitano's "Birds Using Tools," an award winner.

To get into the "Small Works on Paper" show, you have to prove you can make fine art no larger than 18 by 24 inches. Here are the 36 artists who satisfied the Arkansas Arts Council's judges for the 30th annual traveling exhibition, which opens Jan. 3 at the East Arkansas Community College Fine Arts Center in Forrest City:

Cindy Adams, Lynn Bell, Margo Duvall, Ike Garlington, Cindy Momchilov, Robert R. Simmons, Tod Swiecichowski, John W. Ahlen, Brian Cormack, Lloyd Litsey, Alex Moomey, Elizabeth Weber, Matthew Castellano and Daniella Napolitano of Little Rock;

Sandy Barksdale of Cotter; Michael Leonard of Fort Smith; Nina Louten, Kristin DeGeorge and Sue F. Lopez of Hot Springs; Ray Parker and J.P. Bell of Fayetteville; Kathleen Barta of Springdale; Dustyn Bork of Batesville; Thad Flenniken of Royal; Leah Grant of Arkadelphia;

Sarah Mattingly-Benson of Rogers; David Rackley of Russellville; Charlotte Bailey Rierson of Fairfield Bay; David Foss of Bentonville; Cary Jenkins of Mabelvale; Dennis McCann of Maumelle; Lynn Reinbolt of Searcy; Cara Sullivan of Jonesboro; and Steven Wise of Rogers.

Barksdale, Bell, DeGeorge, Grant and Napolitano won purchase awards.

All artists are members of the Arkansas Artist Registry. There will be a reception and talks by the artists from 2-4 p.m. Jan. 8 at the Forrest City arts center; after that, the show will travel to nine other galleries throughout Arkansas.

Tags: , , , ,

Instapaper
Share
Favorite
Comments
Email

Speaking of...

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

More by Leslie Newell Peacock

  • On Friday: Bill Dunlap and Barry Thomas are Argenta ArtWalk draws

    "William Dunlap, Landscape and Variable, Recent Works" opens Friday, Dec. 18, at Greg Thompson Fine Art, one of 11 venues open 5-8 p.m. Friday for Argenta ArtWalk. Dunlap is a Virginia painter whose work reflects on Southern culture and history; the show runs through Feb. 11. Thompson is at 429 Main St.
    • by Leslie Newell Peacock
    • Dec 14, 2016

  • Support Central High School's art program: Shop tonight

    Call it #givingThursdayto Central High: The art faculty and students at Central High School are selling their work TONIGHT to raise money to buy art supplies for the school. The prices range from $1 up! There will also be a silent auction of work by Central High instructors Jason McCann, Amanda Heinbockel, Leron McAdoo, Loni Rainey, Stacey Mitchell, Don Enderson, Karen Terry and Rex DeLoney, and LRCH alumni Laura Raborn, Jennifer Perren, Lizzie Gillum and others.
    • by Leslie Newell Peacock
    • Dec 8, 2016

  • Santa-sized 2nd Friday Art Night: Richard Leo Johnson, Rex Deloney, McLeod anniversary, the Nog-Off and more

    Prepare for a busy 2nd Friday Art Night tomorrow night, where folks will be celebrating Matt McLeod Fine Art's first anniversary, listening to the Arkansas Chamber Singers at the Old State House Museum, prefacing a performance by Richard Leo Johnson with an exhibition of his photographs at the Butler Center Galleries, hearing a talk and demonstration by Robert Bean about his creative process at Arkansas Capital Corp., and slinging back eggnog while seeing new works by Rex Deloney at the Historic Arkansas Museum. Read more about Johnson, the Chamber Singers and 2nd Friday Art Night here.
    • by Leslie Newell Peacock
    • Dec 8, 2016
  • More »

Readers also liked…

  • Staff Picks: Netflix and Chill, Benji's pasta fresca, Creedence Clearwater Revival and more

    The podcast Design Matters, published by Design Observer, is celebrating its 10th year and they are revisiting some of their best episodes from the last decade. I just finished this week's replay of the interview with the Scottish born illustrator Marion Deuchars. At the end of the wonderful interview, her two young sons are invited into the studio near where they pitch in some of their own thoughts on art and, in particular, drawing in the art books their mother created for children and adults.
    • by Will Stephenson, Bryan Moats, Kaya Herron and Lindsey Millar
    • Aug 28, 2015

  • Guest Mix: Rural War Room

    World wide weird duo Rural War Room (Donavan Suitt & Byron Werner) is celebrating 10 years of broadcasting and production here in Little Rock and abroad. RWR Radio on KABF 88.3 FM (10 p.m. Tuesdays or anytime on their website), features the duo alternating records in an effort to surprise one another.
    • by Rural War Room
    • Sep 14, 2015

  • Your new flags of Little Rock

    BRASHER: Hello Arkansans, this is the first piece from us, Brasher and Rowe and we are some dudes who work in downtown Little Rock and we eat lunch and just talk about all the exciting things around here.
    • by Jeremy Brasher and Matthew Rowe
    • Sep 18, 2015

Most Shared

Visit Arkansas

Global mountain biking community converges in Arkansas as Bentonville hosts IMBA World Summit

Global mountain biking community converges in Arkansas as Bentonville hosts IMBA World Summit

Gov. Hutchinson announces Cycling Advisory Council, other initiatives to bolster cycling tourism

Top Commenters

Blogroll

Slideshows

Site Index

News

Cover Story / Arkansas Reporter / The Week That Was / The Observer / Editorial / Max Brantley / Ernest Dumas / Gene Lyons / Jay Barth / Words / Guest Writer / Letters

Entertainment

A&E Feature / To-Do List / In Brief / Movie Reviews / Music Reviews / Theater Reviews / A&E News / Art Notes / Media / Dining Reviews / Dining Guide / Calendar / Gallery Listings

This Week's Cover

Cover of this issue of The Arkansas Times

Quick Links

  • El Latino
  • Best Lawyers
  • UALR Public Radio
  • Fox 16 News
  • Savvy Kids

Special Publications

Cover
 

© 2016 Arkansas Times | 201 East Markham, Suite 200, Little Rock, AR 72201
Powered by Foundation