click to enlarge
-
Daniella Napolitano's "Birds Using Tools," an award winner.
To get into the "Small Works on Paper"
show, you have to prove you can make fine art no larger than 18 by 24 inches. Here are the 36 artists who satisfied the Arkansas Arts Council's judges for the 30th annual traveling exhibition, which opens Jan. 3 at the East Arkansas Community College Fine Arts Center in Forrest City:
Cindy Adams, Lynn Bell, Margo Duvall, Ike Garlington, Cindy Momchilov, Robert R. Simmons, Tod Swiecichowski, John W. Ahlen, Brian Cormack, Lloyd Litsey, Alex Moomey, Elizabeth Weber, Matthew Castellano and Daniella Napolitano of Little Rock;
Sandy Barksdale of Cotter; Michael Leonard of Fort Smith; Nina Louten, Kristin DeGeorge and Sue F. Lopez of Hot Springs; Ray Parker and J.P. Bell of Fayetteville; Kathleen Barta of Springdale; Dustyn Bork of Batesville; Thad Flenniken of Royal; Leah Grant of Arkadelphia;
Sarah Mattingly-Benson of Rogers; David Rackley of Russellville; Charlotte Bailey Rierson of Fairfield Bay; David Foss of Bentonville; Cary Jenkins of Mabelvale; Dennis McCann of Maumelle; Lynn Reinbolt of Searcy; Cara Sullivan of Jonesboro; and Steven Wise of Rogers.
Barksdale, Bell, DeGeorge, Grant and Napolitano won purchase awards.
All artists are members of the Arkansas Artist Registry
. There will be a reception and talks by the artists from 2-4 p.m. Jan. 8 at the Forrest City arts center; after that, the show will travel to nine other galleries throughout Arkansas.