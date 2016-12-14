Rock Candy

Wednesday, December 14, 2016

JR's Lightbulb Club closes after 27 years

The Fayetteville Flyer reports that after 27 years in business, club owner Benton Bandy reports that JR's Lightbulb Club will be booking farewell shows over the next few weeks before it closes its doors for good.

Citing personal reasons and family obligations, Bandy told the Flyer it was "just the right time to end this journey." Dates and lineups for JR's final shows have not yet been finalized, and will be posted on the venue's Facebook page in the upcoming weeks.

