William Dunlap, "Allegory," at Greg Thompson Fine Art.

opens Friday, Dec. 18, atone of 11 venues open 5-8 p.m. Friday for Argenta ArtWalk. Dunlap is a Virginia painter whose work reflects on Southern culture and history; the show runs through Feb. 11. Thompson is at 429 Main St.Also new: Impressionist painteropens his new studio/gallery at 711 Main St.Other participating venues, from north to south for you art walkers: Theat 703 Main will be open — despite the recent car crashing into its front window — for stocking-stuffer making; theoffers hot chocolate and cider along with artwork at 606 Olive St. (just off Main);, 515 Main, continues "Figure It Out," work by Claire Cade, Lilia Hernandez and Catherine Kim; the506 Main, which has a 12-foot train tree as part of its exhibit "Railroads of North Little Rock: Building a City"; the, 420 Main St., features the Arkansas committee of the National Museum of Women in the Arts exhibition “Arkansas Women to Watch,” multimedia work by Katherine Rutter, Dawn Holder, Sandra Luckett and Melissa Wilkinson;at 417 Main will have items for sale;, 411 Main St., is showing a Star Wars-themed show, "The Art Awakens";at 413 Main will feature work by studio artists Sue Henley, Hannah May, Ed Pennebaker, Theresa Cates, Angela Davis Johnson and others; and the, 108 Fourth St., features the show “Pieces of Life.”