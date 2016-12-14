-
William Dunlap, "Allegory," at Greg Thompson Fine Art.
"William Dunlap
, Landscape and Variable, Recent Works"
opens Friday, Dec. 18, at Greg Thompson Fine Art,
one of 11 venues open 5-8 p.m. Friday for Argenta ArtWalk. Dunlap is a Virginia painter whose work reflects on Southern culture and history; the show runs through Feb. 11. Thompson is at 429 Main St.
Also new: Impressionist painter Barry Thomas
opens his new studio/gallery at 711 Main St.
Other participating venues, from north to south for you art walkers: The Argenta Bead Co.
at 703 Main will be open — despite the recent car crashing into its front window — for stocking-stuffer making; the Southern Women Artisan Guild (SWAG)
offers hot chocolate and cider along with artwork at 606 Olive St. (just off Main); Mugs Cafe
, 515 Main, continues "Figure It Out," work by Claire Cade, Lilia Hernandez and Catherine Kim; the North Little Rock Heritage Center,
506 Main, which has a 12-foot train tree as part of its exhibit "Railroads of North Little Rock: Building a City"; the Argenta Branch of the Laman Library
, 420 Main St., features the Arkansas committee of the National Museum of Women in the Arts exhibition “Arkansas Women to Watch,” multimedia work by Katherine Rutter, Dawn Holder, Sandra Luckett and Melissa Wilkinson; Claytime Pottery
at 417 Main will have items for sale; Core Brewery
, 411 Main St., is showing a Star Wars-themed show, "The Art Awakens"; Argenta Gallery
at 413 Main will feature work by studio artists Sue Henley, Hannah May, Ed Pennebaker, Theresa Cates, Angela Davis Johnson and others; and the House of Art
, 108 Fourth St., features the show “Pieces of Life.”