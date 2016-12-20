Rock Candy

Archives | RSS

Tuesday, December 20, 2016

Tripping the light fantastic at Crystal Bridges

Posted By on Tue, Dec 20, 2016 at 11:39 AM


I had no idea Rod Bigelow could dance like that. The executive director of Crystal Bridges Museum of Art channels Fred Astaire while giving us a little sneak peak at the exhibition "The Art of American Dance" in this holiday greeting from the museum in Bentonville.

Tags: ,

Instapaper
Share
Favorite
Comments (1)
Email

Speaking of Crystal Bridges Museum Of American Art, Rod Bigelow Dancing

Comments

Showing 1-1 of 1

Add a comment

 
Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS
Showing 1-1 of 1

Add a comment

More by Leslie Newell Peacock

  • Session 101: Learn how the sausage is made with Kathy Webb

    City Director Kathy Webb, who served three terms in the state House of Representatives, has been holding education seminars on the workings of local and state government to help folks get involved. Next up: Session 101 on the Arkansas Legislature.
    • by Leslie Newell Peacock
    • Dec 20, 2016

  • 36 artists in 'Small Works' juried show

    To get into the "Small Works on Paper" show, you have to prove you can make fine art no larger than 18 by 24 inches. Here are the 36 artists who satisfied the Arkansas Arts Council's judges for the 30th annual traveling exhibition, which opens Jan. 3 at the East Arkansas Community College Fine Arts Center in Forrest City:
    • by Leslie Newell Peacock
    • Dec 14, 2016

  • On Friday: Bill Dunlap and Barry Thomas are Argenta ArtWalk draws

    "William Dunlap, Landscape and Variable, Recent Works" opens Friday, Dec. 18, at Greg Thompson Fine Art, one of 11 venues open 5-8 p.m. Friday for Argenta ArtWalk. Dunlap is a Virginia painter whose work reflects on Southern culture and history; the show runs through Feb. 11. Thompson is at 429 Main St.
    • by Leslie Newell Peacock
    • Dec 14, 2016
  • More »

Readers also liked…

  • Staff Picks: Netflix and Chill, Benji's pasta fresca, Creedence Clearwater Revival and more

    The podcast Design Matters, published by Design Observer, is celebrating its 10th year and they are revisiting some of their best episodes from the last decade. I just finished this week's replay of the interview with the Scottish born illustrator Marion Deuchars. At the end of the wonderful interview, her two young sons are invited into the studio near where they pitch in some of their own thoughts on art and, in particular, drawing in the art books their mother created for children and adults.
    • by Will Stephenson, Bryan Moats, Kaya Herron and Lindsey Millar
    • Aug 28, 2015

  • Guest Mix: Rural War Room

    World wide weird duo Rural War Room (Donavan Suitt & Byron Werner) is celebrating 10 years of broadcasting and production here in Little Rock and abroad. RWR Radio on KABF 88.3 FM (10 p.m. Tuesdays or anytime on their website), features the duo alternating records in an effort to surprise one another.
    • by Rural War Room
    • Sep 14, 2015

  • Your new flags of Little Rock

    BRASHER: Hello Arkansans, this is the first piece from us, Brasher and Rowe and we are some dudes who work in downtown Little Rock and we eat lunch and just talk about all the exciting things around here.
    • by Jeremy Brasher and Matthew Rowe
    • Sep 18, 2015

Most Shared

Visit Arkansas

1.73-carat diamond found at Crater of Diamonds State Park

1.73-carat diamond found at Crater of Diamonds State Park

Nearly a year of searching led to 2017's third-largest diamond find

Most Recent Comments

Top Commenters

Blogroll

Slideshows

Site Index

News

Cover Story / Arkansas Reporter / The Week That Was / The Observer / Editorial / Max Brantley / Ernest Dumas / Gene Lyons / Jay Barth / Words / Guest Writer / Letters

Entertainment

A&E Feature / To-Do List / In Brief / Movie Reviews / Music Reviews / Theater Reviews / A&E News / Art Notes / Media / Dining Reviews / Dining Guide / Calendar / Gallery Listings

This Week's Cover

Cover of this issue of The Arkansas Times

Quick Links

  • El Latino
  • Best Lawyers
  • UALR Public Radio
  • Fox 16 News
  • Savvy Kids

Special Publications

Cover
 

© 2016 Arkansas Times | 201 East Markham, Suite 200, Little Rock, AR 72201
Powered by Foundation