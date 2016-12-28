-
Brian Chilson
-
The Uh Huhs, winner of the 2016 Arkansas Times Musicians Showcase
Time is ticking to enter the 25th Arkansas Times Musicians Showcase
, which kicks off on Jan. 26. The submission deadline is Monday, Jan. 9. Performers will compete for an array of prizes worth over $2,500. Acts must perform 30 minutes of original material. All styles are welcome.
Enter by filling out the form here
, or by sending a link to your original material on Facebook, Reverbnation, Bandcamp or Soundcloud to showcase@arktimes.com and including the following:
Band Name
Hometown
Date Band Was Formed
Age Range of Members (All ages welcome)
Contact Person
Phone
Email
Twenty semifinalists will be announced Jan. 11. They will compete in groups of four beginning Jan. 26 and continuing every Thursday throughout February at Stickyz. Weekly winners will then face off in the finals at Rev Room on Friday, March 10.
Here are previous winners in chronological order: Substance, Ho-Hum, Pokerface, Ashtray Babyhead, Big Cats, Big John Miller & The Direction, Brenda & Ellis, Big Silver, Mojo Depot, Runaway Planet, Salty Dogs, Grandpa's Goodtime Fandango, The Odds, Hannah Blaylock & Eden's Edge, Cooper's Orbit, 607, Velvet Kente, Brother Andy & His Big Damn Mouth, Tyrannosaurus Chicken, Holy Shakes, The Sound of the Mountain, Mad Nomad, Ghost Bones and The Uh Huhs.