Rock Candy

Wednesday, January 4, 2017

The Weeekend Theater announces hire of new executive director

Posted By on Wed, Jan 4, 2017 at 9:41 AM

The Weekend Theater has announced the hire of a new executive director, Henderson State University alumna Andrea McDaniel, who takes over the position from James Norris. Norris has headed the company since November 2013.

“She’s got such great energy and drive,” Norris said of McDaniel, “and with her solid balance of theater administration training and behind the scenes experience to back it up, there’s nothing she won’t be able to do. And above all, she truly appreciates and values our credo and our mission to reduce prejudice, cruelty, and indifference through live theater."


