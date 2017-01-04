The Weeekend Theater announces hire of new executive director

Indian Rock House at Fairfield Bay
Winter is the perfect time to explore the natural stone shelters where native Arkansans once lived
The Weekend Theater has announced the hire of a new executive director, Henderson State University alumna Andrea McDaniel, who takes over the position from James Norris. Norris has headed the company since November 2013.
“She’s got such great energy and drive,” Norris said of McDaniel, “and with her solid balance of theater administration training and behind the scenes experience to back it up, there’s nothing she won’t be able to do. And above all, she truly appreciates and values our credo and our mission to reduce prejudice, cruelty, and indifference through live theater."
the 25th anniversary edition... that's a major milestone for institutional integrity... this could be an…
Cover Story / Arkansas Reporter / The Week That Was / The Observer / Editorial / Max Brantley / Ernest Dumas / Gene Lyons / Jay Barth / Words / Guest Writer / Letters
A&E Feature / To-Do List / In Brief / Movie Reviews / Music Reviews / Theater Reviews / A&E News / Art Notes / Media / Dining Reviews / Dining Guide / Calendar / Gallery Listings