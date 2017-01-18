Rock Candy

Archives | RSS

Wednesday, January 18, 2017

Eye Candy Miami to Little Rock: Artists of Spectrum at Boswell Mourot

Posted By on Wed, Jan 18, 2017 at 4:49 PM

Slideshow Arkansas Artists of Spectrum
Arkansas Artists of Spectrum 6 slides
Arkansas Artists of Spectrum Arkansas Artists of Spectrum Arkansas Artists of Spectrum Arkansas Artists of Spectrum Arkansas Artists of Spectrum
Click to View 6 slides


Art Basel’s art fairs in Basel, Switzerland; Hong Kong and Miami Beach draw hundreds of gallery owners and are the most prestigious of such fairs. Boswell Mourot Fine Art, located here and in Miami, no doubt attracted some pretty powerful players in the art world when it took part in the Spectrum Art Fair of Art Basel Art Week in Miami the first week of December.

Now, Boswell Mourot is exhibiting works by the Arkansas artists of Spectrum: Anais Dasse, whose work “Kids Are Terrible People, Too” was featured in the 2016 Delta Exhibition; Delita Martin, who has decamped to Texas but is widely admired in Arkansas for her monumental lithographs; Jeff Horton, a Little Rock architect and painter; Dennis McCann, whose hard-edge pastels have appeared in more Delta exhibitions than you can count on both hands; Keith Runkle, painter of fabulist allegories; and Kyle Boswell, who when not running the gallery is a glass artist who combines textiles with his vessels. The gallery is at 5815 Kavanaugh Blvd.

Tags: , , ,

Instapaper
Share
Favorite
Comments
Email

Speaking of...

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

More by Leslie Newell Peacock

  • Townsend Wolfe, 1935-2017

    Max has posted on the Arkansas Blog the news of Townsend Wolfe's death. The photo Max chose is a great one, but I also wanted to put up this one of Wolfe with his trademark brown cigarette. A More cigarette? A Tiparillo? I don't remember, but I do remember that Wolfe was seldom seen without one. The last time I interviewed him, after the ill-fated "World of the Pharaohs" exhibit, he had quit smoking, but out of long habit patted his shirt pocket, where he'd always kept his cigarettes, from time to time thinking he'd find a pack there before remembering he'd given them up.
    • by Leslie Newell Peacock
    • Jan 14, 2017

  • 'Sigh-Fi' Artist Lap Le gallery talk tonight at UALR

    Lap Le, an artist in the UALR exhibition "Sigh-Fi," which gallery curator Brad Cushman describes as a show that "embraces the cognitive dissonance that underscores science fiction," will give a talk at 6 p.m. tonight in Room 161 of the Fine Arts Center.
    • by Leslie Newell Peacock
    • Jan 13, 2017

  • More coffee for the River Market district

    Zeteo Coffee, which opened in Conway nearly a year ago, will open a second c0ffee shop at 610 President Clinton Ave. in February, cofounder Jon Mitchell has announced. Zeteo will offer coffee from Onyx Coffee Lab of Springdale, a breakfast and lunch menu and local craft beers and wines.
    • by Leslie Newell Peacock
    • Jan 12, 2017
  • More »

Readers also liked…

  • Staff Picks: Netflix and Chill, Benji's pasta fresca, Creedence Clearwater Revival and more

    The podcast Design Matters, published by Design Observer, is celebrating its 10th year and they are revisiting some of their best episodes from the last decade. I just finished this week's replay of the interview with the Scottish born illustrator Marion Deuchars. At the end of the wonderful interview, her two young sons are invited into the studio near where they pitch in some of their own thoughts on art and, in particular, drawing in the art books their mother created for children and adults.
    • by Will Stephenson, Bryan Moats, Kaya Herron and Lindsey Millar
    • Aug 28, 2015

  • Guest Mix: Rural War Room

    World wide weird duo Rural War Room (Donavan Suitt & Byron Werner) is celebrating 10 years of broadcasting and production here in Little Rock and abroad. RWR Radio on KABF 88.3 FM (10 p.m. Tuesdays or anytime on their website), features the duo alternating records in an effort to surprise one another.
    • by Rural War Room
    • Sep 14, 2015

  • Your new flags of Little Rock

    BRASHER: Hello Arkansans, this is the first piece from us, Brasher and Rowe and we are some dudes who work in downtown Little Rock and we eat lunch and just talk about all the exciting things around here.
    • by Jeremy Brasher and Matthew Rowe
    • Sep 18, 2015

Most Shared

Visit Arkansas

Indian Rock House at Fairfield Bay

Indian Rock House at Fairfield Bay

Winter is the perfect time to explore the natural stone shelters where native Arkansans once lived

Most Recent Comments

Top Commenters

Blogroll

Slideshows

Site Index

News

Cover Story / Arkansas Reporter / The Week That Was / The Observer / Editorial / Max Brantley / Ernest Dumas / Gene Lyons / Jay Barth / Words / Guest Writer / Letters

Entertainment

A&E Feature / To-Do List / In Brief / Movie Reviews / Music Reviews / Theater Reviews / A&E News / Art Notes / Media / Dining Reviews / Dining Guide / Calendar / Gallery Listings

This Week's Cover

Cover of this issue of The Arkansas Times

Quick Links

  • El Latino
  • Best Lawyers
  • UALR Public Radio
  • Fox 16 News
  • Savvy Kids

Special Publications

Cover
 

© 2017 Arkansas Times | 201 East Markham, Suite 200, Little Rock, AR 72201
Powered by Foundation