Thursday, January 19, 2017

Film Watch the trailer for 'Shelter,' the Renaud Bros. new doc on homeless kids in New Orleans

Posted By on Thu, Jan 19, 2017 at 11:53 AM


Seen above is the trailer for "Shelter," the new feature-length documentary about homeless kids, from Arkansas-based Peabody Award winning filmmakers Brent and Craig Renaud.

As seen in the trailer, the Renaud Brothers continue their important work peering into the forgotten corners by following several homeless teens as they navigate life on the streets of New Orleans with the help of Covenant House, the longstanding French Quarter shelter for homeless kids. Sure to be a moving portrait of a side of the city that's hard to see from the bright lights of Bourbon Street.

From the IMDB description for "Shelter":

More than 70% percent of [Covenant House] residents have been physically and/or sexually abused, most suffer from severe PTSD. With few public facilities to treat youth mental illness, the courtyard of Covenant House is filled with a constant stream of teenagers carrying everything they own in plastic garbage bags, many pacing back and forth, victims of early onset paranoid schizophrenia and bipolar disorder. From the moment a kid walks thru the front door and pours their heart out to an intake worker, the Renaud's are at their side. A transgender girl named Raven whose "right wing fanatic" parents have kicked her out of the house; a 17 year old heroin addict named Taylor who wants to kill herself; Shonda a teenage mom trying to learn to read so she can earn a GED and get a job to support her daughter; and Elizabeth whose untreated schizophrenia has turned her into a desperately young bag lady roaming the streets of the French Quarter. The Covenant House of New Orleans is Hope.


