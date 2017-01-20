Rock Candy

Friday, January 20, 2017

Eye Candy McSwain's departure as head of Historic Preservation confirmed

Posted By on Fri, Jan 20, 2017 at 4:15 PM

click to enlarge Missy McSwain
  • Missy McSwain
As mentioned in the previous post about the new Arts Council director, which was prepared before the official announcement, the Department of Arkansas Heritage announced today that Missy McSwain, longtime director of the Arkansas Historic Preservation Program, has resigned. Her resignation takes effect March 15.

From the news release announcing DAH Director Stacy Hurst's personnel changes:




Earlier today, Hurst accepted the resignation of Frances “Missy” McSwain, who was director of the Arkansas Historic Preservation Program. Her last day with the agency will be March 15. Until then, she will advise and assist in the transition.

"Missy has led the agency with distinction since 2009 and served as a knowledgeable resource for me as I learned the role and responsibilities of the State Historic Preservation Officer. I appreciate her many years of service and wish her well in her new endeavors,” said Hurst.

“I have thoroughly enjoyed leading the state agency devoted to protecting Arkansas’s historic properties,” said McSwain. “Having a role in helping protect some of our state’s most important treasures has been very gratifying for me personally and professionally, and I look forward to a smooth transition.”
Besides hiring Patrick Ralston as director of the Arts Council and making Arts Council assistant director Marian Boyd the interim head of Historic Preservation, Hurst also accepted the resignation of Patricia Blick, McSwain's deputy, who has taken a job as head of the Quapaw Quarter Association. The changes follow other resignations from the department, including that of the chief archeologist and the director of the Delta Cultural Center and former deputy directors.

