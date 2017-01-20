McSwain's departure as head of Historic Preservation confirmed

1.73-carat diamond found at Crater of Diamonds State Park
Jack Pearadin and Doug Nelsen found a 1.73-carat diamond after nearly a year of searching the park's field.
Earlier today, Hurst accepted the resignation of Frances “Missy” McSwain, who was director of the Arkansas Historic Preservation Program. Her last day with the agency will be March 15. Until then, she will advise and assist in the transition.Besides hiring Patrick Ralston as director of the Arts Council and making Arts Council assistant director Marian Boyd the interim head of Historic Preservation, Hurst also accepted the resignation of Patricia Blick, McSwain's deputy, who has taken a job as head of the Quapaw Quarter Association. The changes follow other resignations from the department, including that of the chief archeologist and the director of the Delta Cultural Center and former deputy directors.
"Missy has led the agency with distinction since 2009 and served as a knowledgeable resource for me as I learned the role and responsibilities of the State Historic Preservation Officer. I appreciate her many years of service and wish her well in her new endeavors,” said Hurst.
“I have thoroughly enjoyed leading the state agency devoted to protecting Arkansas’s historic properties,” said McSwain. “Having a role in helping protect some of our state’s most important treasures has been very gratifying for me personally and professionally, and I look forward to a smooth transition.”
Thank you so much, Leslie, and the Arkansas Times for your support of the arts…
