BACK IN TOWN: Onetime local punk rocker Ben Dickey returns to White Water with a mellower brand of rock 'n' roll.

Little Rock nativewill star ina feature film directed by actor and director Deadline Hollywood reports . The movie is an adaptation of “Living In the Woods in a Tree,” a memoir byabout her life with cult country songwriter, a Malvern native who spent much of his rambling life in Texas. Foley penned “If I Could Only Fly,” popularized by Merle Haggard and Willie Nelson, and “Clay Pigeons,” perhaps best known for John Prine’s version. Dickey, who stars as Foley, released his debut solo album, “Sexy Birds & Salt Water Classics” last year on Max Recordings and played in Shake Ray Turbine , a beloved post-hardcore that had its heyday in the late ’90s in Little Rock. This is his first film role. Hawke, a longtime friend of Dickey’s, directed two music videos for songs from “Sexy Birds.” Hawke wrote the script with Rosen.(“Arrested Development,” “Search Party”) co-stars as Rosen. “Blaze” is currently shooting in Mississippi and Louisiana, where Dickey now lives.