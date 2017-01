The Little Rock native turns to an unheralded chapter of the civil rights era with his new film.

In a strictly technical sense, "Loving" is about the 1967 U.S. Supreme Court case that overturned anti-miscegenation laws, removing restrictions against interracial marriage in the United States. That's a little misleading, though, at least insofar as that description conjures up images of courtroom drama. Nichols strips all that away, making "Loving" exactly what its name implies: a love story.

By Stephanie Smittle

Cover Stories