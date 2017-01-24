Oxford American and Arkansas Times contributors up for National Magazine Awards

click to enlarge
"Listening for the Country: The Shape of Daddy's Hurt,"
Zandria F. Robinson's essay from the Oxford American Magazine's 2016 Southern Music Issue,
is a finalist for the 2017 National Magazine Award in the Essays and Criticism category. Robinson is the author of "This Ain’t Chicago: Race, Class, and Regional Identity in the Post-Soul South" and the forthcoming "Soul Power."
The essay,
a meditation on the music Robinson's late father loved, marks the fourteenth time the magazine has received a nomination for the National Magazine Award. Oxford American joined the likes of The New Yorker, National Geographic, Rolling Stone and The Paris Review when it won for General Excellence in 2016.
click to enlarge
Kathryn Joyce, author of "Quiverfull: Inside the Christian Patriarchy Movement"
and of Arkansas Times'
"Children in Crisis" special investigation on the state's child welfare system, also received a nomination. Joyce's essay for the Huffington Post, "Out Here, No One Can Hear You Scream,"
examines sexual harassment and hostility in the U.S. National Park Service, and is up for an Ellie in the Public Interest category.
The 2017 National Magazine Award winners will be announced in a ceremony in New York City on February 7.