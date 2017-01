Stillhouse Press

Bryan Borland's 2016 collection of poetry, "Dig."

founder and publisher at Little Rock's Sibling Rivalry Press has received accolades from the American Library Association by way of the Barbara Gittings Literature Award, one of many Stonewall Book Awards "given annually to English-language works of exceptional merit relating to the gay, lesbian, bisexual and transgender experience."The awards will be presented in Chicago in June at the ALA's annual conference.