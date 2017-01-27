Arkansas Times Musicians Showcase: Meet Our Judges

Congratulations to DeFrance, winner of the first round
of semi-finals in this, The Year of Our 25th Arkansas Times Musicians Showcase.
We think it's high time you meet our panel of four judges, to be supplemented each week with a surprise fifth guest judge. Catch them and our emcee Traci Berry
at our three remaining semi-final rounds at Stickyz Feb. 2, Feb. 9, Feb. 16 and at our final round at Rev Room, March 10.
click to enlarge
Alex Flanders
-
Brian Chilson
-
Alex Flanders
is the host of KABF's "GIRLS!"
and is passionate about supporting her local music and arts scene.
click to enlarge
Tyler Nance
-
Brian Chilson
-
Tyler Nance
is the drummer for The Uh Huhs,
the winner of last year's Arkansas Times Musicians Showcase.
click to enlarge
LaSheena Gordon
-
Brian Chilson
-
LaSheena Gordon
is a classically trained opera and jazz singer, choral director at Dunbar Magnet Middle School and frontwoman of neo-soul band Off the Cuff.
click to enlarge
Zac Smith is the co-founder/station manager at KUHS 97.9 FM, Hot Springs' solar-powered community radio station, and longtime tuba player for a polka-driven duo called Itinerant Locals.