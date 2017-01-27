Rock Candy

Friday, January 27, 2017

Arkansas Times Musicians Showcase: Meet Our Judges

Posted By on Fri, Jan 27, 2017 at 3:42 PM

Congratulations to DeFrance, winner of the first round of semi-finals in this, The Year of Our 25th Arkansas Times Musicians Showcase.

We think it's high time you meet our panel of four judges, to be supplemented each week with a surprise fifth guest judge. Catch them and our emcee Traci Berry at our three remaining semi-final rounds at Stickyz Feb. 2, Feb. 9, Feb. 16 and at our final round at Rev Room, March 10.

click to enlarge Alex Flanders - BRIAN CHILSON
  • Brian Chilson
  • Alex Flanders

Alex Flanders is the host of KABF's "GIRLS!" and is passionate about supporting her local music and arts scene.

click to enlarge Tyler Nance - BRIAN CHILSON
  • Brian Chilson
  • Tyler Nance

Tyler Nance is the drummer for The Uh Huhs, the winner of last year's Arkansas Times Musicians Showcase.

click to enlarge LaSheena Gordon - BRIAN CHILSON
  • Brian Chilson
  • LaSheena Gordon

LaSheena Gordon is a classically trained opera and jazz singer, choral director at Dunbar Magnet Middle School and frontwoman of neo-soul band Off the Cuff.

click to enlarge Zac Smith - BRIAN CHILSON
  • Brian Chilson
  • Zac Smith

Zac Smith is the co-founder/station manager at KUHS 97.9 FM, Hot Springs' solar-powered community radio station, and longtime tuba player for a polka-driven duo called Itinerant Locals.
