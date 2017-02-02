Rock Candy

Archives | RSS

  |  

Thursday, February 2, 2017

Eye Candy Perfect timing: "End Hate" doors by V.L. Cox headed to Washington

Posted By on Thu, Feb 2, 2017 at 10:43 AM

click to enlarge "End Hate," Cox's first installation addressing the rise of discrimination in the national discourse and legislation.
  • "End Hate," Cox's first installation addressing the rise of discrimination in the national discourse and legislation.


Arkansas artist V.L. Cox, who for the past couple of years has been creating three-dimensional works representing discrimination against women, African Americans, immigrants and LGBT people, is returning her "End Hate" doors to the Lincoln Memorial on Feb. 11. They'll be on exhibit 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on the Reflecting Pool steps.

Cox hopes the doors will help open conversations about the efforts to normalize discrimination that Donald Trump has brought to the nation's capital. A news release says Cox hopes to "engage viewers responsibly in a dialogue no matter how uncomfortable. She believes that by truthfully looking in the mirror at ourselves, we take the first step in accepting the fact that we are all part of the link that needs to be prepared."

Cox built the doors in response to Arkansas's House Bill 1228, introduced in 2015, that would have allowed discrimination against LGBT people on the basis of religious belief. (The bill, thanks to pressure by Governor Hutchinson, the public and protesting corporations, was eventually amended to mirror the federal Religious Freedom Restoration Act of 1993.) "This discriminatory bill would have brought back Jim Crow days where hatred and repression were the law of the land," the news release says. The doors have been exhibited at the State Capitol twice, and in Washington, D.C., in 2015.

For this installation, Cox is adding a "Women Only" door. The image of the installation (now on display at the Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender Community Center in New York), made in D.C. in 2015, has been digitally altered to represent the new door.

Tags: , , ,

Instapaper
Share
Favorite
Comments (1)
Email

Speaking of...

Comments

Showing 1-1 of 1

Add a comment

 
Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS
Showing 1-1 of 1

Add a comment

More by Leslie Newell Peacock

  • About that massacre in Bowling Green ...

    So clever, this response to Kellyanne Conway's defense of her boss' immigration ban, her reference to a massacre by Iraqi terrorists that the press just blew off.Go here to donate, and to enjoy the sweet barb of satire, which I prefer to window-bashing. So far.
    • by Leslie Newell Peacock
    • Feb 3, 2017

  • New law gives father, parents standing to stop a woman's abortion

    State Rep. Andy Mayberry's HB 1032 bill that makes the safest abortion procedure available to women 12 weeks or more pregnant illegal also allows a husband or parents to seek an injunction to stop the abortion.
    • by Leslie Newell Peacock
    • Feb 3, 2017

  • 12 Delta National Small Prints winners include Criswell and Fendley

    Twelve works in the 21st annual "Delta National Small Prints Exhibition" at Arkansas State University have been purchased for the permanent collection of the Bradbury Art Museum, including two by Arkansans: Warren Criswell of Benton and DebiLynn Fendley of Arkadelphia. Work by four other Arkansas artists was accepted into the show as well.
    • by Leslie Newell Peacock
    • Feb 3, 2017
  • More »

Readers also liked…

  • Staff Picks: Netflix and Chill, Benji's pasta fresca, Creedence Clearwater Revival and more

    The podcast Design Matters, published by Design Observer, is celebrating its 10th year and they are revisiting some of their best episodes from the last decade. I just finished this week's replay of the interview with the Scottish born illustrator Marion Deuchars. At the end of the wonderful interview, her two young sons are invited into the studio near where they pitch in some of their own thoughts on art and, in particular, drawing in the art books their mother created for children and adults.
    • by Will Stephenson, Bryan Moats, Kaya Herron and Lindsey Millar
    • Aug 28, 2015

  • Guest Mix: Rural War Room

    World wide weird duo Rural War Room (Donavan Suitt & Byron Werner) is celebrating 10 years of broadcasting and production here in Little Rock and abroad. RWR Radio on KABF 88.3 FM (10 p.m. Tuesdays or anytime on their website), features the duo alternating records in an effort to surprise one another.
    • by Rural War Room
    • Sep 14, 2015

  • Your new flags of Little Rock

    BRASHER: Hello Arkansans, this is the first piece from us, Brasher and Rowe and we are some dudes who work in downtown Little Rock and we eat lunch and just talk about all the exciting things around here.
    • by Jeremy Brasher and Matthew Rowe
    • Sep 18, 2015

Most Shared

The Man Who Changed the Course of Arkansas History

Most Recent Comments

Top Commenters

Blogroll

Slideshows

More »

Site Index

News

Cover Story / Arkansas Reporter / The Week That Was / The Observer / Editorial / Max Brantley / Ernest Dumas / Gene Lyons / Jay Barth / Words / Guest Writer / Letters

Entertainment

A&E Feature / To-Do List / In Brief / Movie Reviews / Music Reviews / Theater Reviews / A&E News / Art Notes / Media / Dining Reviews / Dining Guide / Calendar / Gallery Listings

This Week's Cover

Cover of this issue of The Arkansas Times

Quick Links

  • El Latino
  • Best Lawyers
  • UALR Public Radio
  • Fox 16 News
  • Savvy Kids

Special Publications

Cover
 

© 2017 Arkansas Times | 201 East Markham, Suite 200, Little Rock, AR 72201
Powered by Foundation