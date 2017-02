12 Delta National Small Prints winners include Criswell and Fendley

click to enlarge Archival pigment photograph “Home from the Sea” by Ronald Rigge.

Twelve works in the 21st annual "Delta National Small Prints Exhibition" at Arkansas State University have been purchased for the permanent collection of the Bradbury Art Museum, including two by Arkansans:of Benton and DebiLynn Fendley of Arkadelphia.Four other Arkansas artists had work accepted into the show: Gary Cawood Beverly Buys and Neal Harrington . How juror, curator of drawings at the Arkansas Arts Center, avoided choosing an all-Arkansas lineup as prize winners I don't know; their work is excellent. She (doing a blind review) selected 50 prints by 50 artists for the show, which draws entries from all over country and, this year, Canada. It opened in January at the museum and runs through Feb. 26.Purchase awards went toof Austin for her linocut "Salon";of Dallas for his digital print “My Lucky Rock”; Criswell for his linocut “Dark Road"; Fendley for her aquatint and etching “The Sacrifice”;ofClarksburg, Md., for her lithograph “Over in the Meadow”;of Grand Forks, N.D. for his drypoint engraving “Found Near Madronna”;of Pleasanton, Calif., for his archival pigment photograph “Home from the Sea”;of Stillwater, Okla., for his woodcut and lithograph “Portrait of Daniel King: Scouting, For Men & Boys”;of Edmonton, Canada, for her monoprint “Over the Mountains”;of Aurora, Colo., for his solarplate intaglio “Atomic Malt Shop I”;of Montclair, N.J., for her hand-colored engraving "Sewing Wild Oats"; andof Manhattan, Kansas, for his etching "Disoriented Disaster."Sponsorship awards (prizes, but not purchases) went toand