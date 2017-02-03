12 Delta National Small Prints winners include Criswell and Fendley

click to enlarge
Archival pigment photograph “Home from the Sea” by Ronald Rigge.
Twelve works in the 21st annual "Delta National Small Prints Exhibition" at Arkansas State University have been purchased for the permanent collection of the Bradbury Art Museum, including two by Arkansans: Warren Criswell
of Benton and DebiLynn Fendley
of Arkadelphia.
Four other Arkansas artists had work accepted into the show: Gary Cawood
, Shelley Gipson
, Beverly Buys
and Neal Harrington
. How juror Dr. Ann Prentice Wagner
, curator of drawings at the Arkansas Arts Center, avoided choosing an all-Arkansas lineup as prize winners I don't know; their work is excellent. She (doing a blind review) selected 50 prints by 50 artists for the show, which draws entries from all over country and, this year, Canada. It opened in January at the museum and runs through Feb. 26.
Purchase awards went to Janet Badger
of Austin for her linocut "Salon"; David Blow
of Dallas for his digital print “My Lucky Rock”; Criswell for his linocut “Dark Road"; Fendley for her aquatint and etching “The Sacrifice”; Carol Moore
of
Clarksburg, Md., for her lithograph “Over in the Meadow”; Brian Paulson
of Grand Forks, N.D. for his drypoint engraving “Found Near Madronna”; Ronald Rigge
of Pleasanton, Calif., for his archival pigment photograph “Home from the Sea”; Mark Sisson
of Stillwater, Okla., for his woodcut and lithograph “Portrait of Daniel King: Scouting, For Men & Boys”; Kelsey Stephenson
of Edmonton, Canada, for her monoprint “Over the Mountains”; Chris Warot
of Aurora, Colo., for his solarplate intaglio “Atomic Malt Shop I”; Carol Wax
of Montclair, N.J., for her hand-colored engraving "Sewing Wild Oats"; and Brandon Williams
of Manhattan, Kansas, for his etching "Disoriented Disaster."
Sponsorship awards (prizes, but not purchases) went to Florence Alfano McEwin, David Avery, Helen Cox, David Johnson, Ann Johnston-Schuster
and Ouida Touchon.