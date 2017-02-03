Rock Candy

Archives | RSS

Friday, February 3, 2017

12 Delta National Small Prints winners include Criswell and Fendley

Posted By on Fri, Feb 3, 2017 at 2:17 PM

click to enlarge Archival pigment photograph “Home from the Sea” by Ronald Rigge.
  • Archival pigment photograph “Home from the Sea” by Ronald Rigge.

Twelve works in the 21st annual "Delta National Small Prints Exhibition" at Arkansas State University have been purchased for the permanent collection of the Bradbury Art Museum, including two by Arkansans: Warren Criswell of Benton and DebiLynn Fendley of Arkadelphia.

Four other Arkansas artists had work accepted into the show: Gary Cawood, Shelley Gipson, Beverly Buys and Neal Harrington. How juror Dr. Ann Prentice Wagner, curator of drawings at the Arkansas Arts Center, avoided choosing an all-Arkansas lineup as prize winners I don't know; their work is excellent. She (doing a blind review) selected 50 prints by 50 artists for the show, which draws entries from all over country and, this year, Canada. It opened in January at the museum and runs through Feb. 26.

Purchase awards went to Janet Badger of Austin for her linocut "Salon"; David Blow of Dallas for his digital print “My Lucky Rock”; Criswell for his linocut “Dark Road"; Fendley for her aquatint and etching “The Sacrifice”; Carol Moore of Clarksburg, Md., for her lithograph “Over in the Meadow”; Brian Paulson of Grand Forks, N.D. for his drypoint engraving “Found Near Madronna”; Ronald Rigge of Pleasanton, Calif., for his archival pigment photograph “Home from the Sea”; Mark Sisson of Stillwater, Okla., for his woodcut and lithograph “Portrait of Daniel King: Scouting, For Men & Boys”; Kelsey Stephenson of Edmonton, Canada, for her monoprint “Over the Mountains”; Chris Warot of Aurora, Colo., for his solarplate intaglio “Atomic Malt Shop I”; Carol Wax of Montclair, N.J., for her hand-colored engraving "Sewing Wild Oats"; and Brandon Williams of Manhattan, Kansas, for his etching "Disoriented Disaster."

Sponsorship awards (prizes, but not purchases) went to Florence Alfano McEwin, David Avery, Helen Cox, David Johnson, Ann Johnston-Schuster and Ouida Touchon.
Slideshow Delta National Small Prints Exhibition at ASU
Delta National Small Prints Exhibition at ASU 10 slides
Delta National Small Prints Exhibition at ASU Delta National Small Prints Exhibition at ASU Delta National Small Prints Exhibition at ASU Delta National Small Prints Exhibition at ASU Delta National Small Prints Exhibition at ASU Delta National Small Prints Exhibition at ASU Delta National Small Prints Exhibition at ASU Delta National Small Prints Exhibition at ASU Delta National Small Prints Exhibition at ASU
Click to View 10 slides
By Leslie Newell Peacock

Tags: , , , , , , ,

Instapaper
Share
Favorite
Comments (1)
Email

Speaking of...

Comments

Showing 1-1 of 1

Add a comment

 
Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS
Showing 1-1 of 1

Add a comment

More by Leslie Newell Peacock

  • About that massacre in Bowling Green ...

    So clever, this response to Kellyanne Conway's defense of her boss' immigration ban, her reference to a massacre by Iraqi terrorists that the press just blew off.Go here to donate, and to enjoy the sweet barb of satire, which I prefer to window-bashing. So far.
    • by Leslie Newell Peacock
    • Feb 3, 2017

  • New law gives father, parents standing to stop a woman's abortion

    State Rep. Andy Mayberry's HB 1032 bill that makes the safest abortion procedure available to women 12 weeks or more pregnant illegal also allows a husband or parents to seek an injunction to stop the abortion.
    • by Leslie Newell Peacock
    • Feb 3, 2017

  • Frederick Douglass finally comes to attention of White House

    It just can't go unremarked on the Arkansas Blog that the president of the United States. speaking at a Black History Month gathering, gave praise to Frederick Douglass by saying he "is an example of somebody who’s done an amazing job and is getting recognized more and more, I notice."
    • by Leslie Newell Peacock
    • Feb 2, 2017
  • More »

Readers also liked…

  • Staff Picks: Netflix and Chill, Benji's pasta fresca, Creedence Clearwater Revival and more

    The podcast Design Matters, published by Design Observer, is celebrating its 10th year and they are revisiting some of their best episodes from the last decade. I just finished this week's replay of the interview with the Scottish born illustrator Marion Deuchars. At the end of the wonderful interview, her two young sons are invited into the studio near where they pitch in some of their own thoughts on art and, in particular, drawing in the art books their mother created for children and adults.
    • by Will Stephenson, Bryan Moats, Kaya Herron and Lindsey Millar
    • Aug 28, 2015

  • Guest Mix: Rural War Room

    World wide weird duo Rural War Room (Donavan Suitt & Byron Werner) is celebrating 10 years of broadcasting and production here in Little Rock and abroad. RWR Radio on KABF 88.3 FM (10 p.m. Tuesdays or anytime on their website), features the duo alternating records in an effort to surprise one another.
    • by Rural War Room
    • Sep 14, 2015

  • Your new flags of Little Rock

    BRASHER: Hello Arkansans, this is the first piece from us, Brasher and Rowe and we are some dudes who work in downtown Little Rock and we eat lunch and just talk about all the exciting things around here.
    • by Jeremy Brasher and Matthew Rowe
    • Sep 18, 2015

Most Shared

Visit Arkansas

Racing on the Cossatot

Racing on the Cossatot

Unique whitewater event on the horizon

Most Recent Comments

Top Commenters

Blogroll

Slideshows

Site Index

News

Cover Story / Arkansas Reporter / The Week That Was / The Observer / Editorial / Max Brantley / Ernest Dumas / Gene Lyons / Jay Barth / Words / Guest Writer / Letters

Entertainment

A&E Feature / To-Do List / In Brief / Movie Reviews / Music Reviews / Theater Reviews / A&E News / Art Notes / Media / Dining Reviews / Dining Guide / Calendar / Gallery Listings

This Week's Cover

Cover of this issue of The Arkansas Times

Quick Links

  • El Latino
  • Best Lawyers
  • UALR Public Radio
  • Fox 16 News
  • Savvy Kids

Special Publications

Cover
 

© 2017 Arkansas Times | 201 East Markham, Suite 200, Little Rock, AR 72201
Powered by Foundation