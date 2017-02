click to enlarge University of Arkansas Community Design Center

"Slow Street," UACDC design for Mayflower

Tonight'sat the Arkansas Arts Center featuresof the University of Arkansas Community Design Center , who'll talk about recovery plans for Vilonia and Mayflower, towns devastated by tornadoes in 2014. The UACDC's plan for Mayflower, "Slow Street," won a World Architecture News Award or Future Projects in Urban Design in 2015. The plans for Mayflower and Vilonia address the towns' desire for walkable town centers with mixed land uses.Luoni will speak at 6 p.m. after a 5:30 p.m. reception. The lecture series is sponsored by the Architecture and Design Network.