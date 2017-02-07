Tuesday, February 7, 2017
Architecture / Eye Candy
Art of Architecture: Steve Luoni talks about Mayflower, Vilonia plans
click to enlarge
-
University of Arkansas Community Design Center
-
"Slow Street," UACDC design for Mayflower
Tonight's June Freeman Lecture Series
at the Arkansas Arts Center features Steve Luoni
of the University of Arkansas Community Design Center
, who'll talk about recovery plans for Vilonia and Mayflower, towns devastated by tornadoes in 2014.
The UACDC's plan for Mayflower, "Slow Street," won a World Architecture News Award or Future Projects in Urban Design in 2015.
The plans for Mayflower and Vilonia address the towns' desire for walkable town centers with mixed land uses.
Luoni will speak at 6 p.m. after a 5:30 p.m. reception. The lecture series is sponsored by the Architecture and Design Network.
click to enlarge
-
University of Arkansas Community Design Center
Tags: Steve Luoni, University of Arkansas Community Design Center, architecture and design network, Architecture, Eye Candy, Image