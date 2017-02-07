Rock Candy

Tuesday, February 7, 2017

Architecture / Eye Candy Art of Architecture: Steve Luoni talks about Mayflower, Vilonia plans

Posted By on Tue, Feb 7, 2017 at 11:54 AM

click to enlarge "Slow Street," UACDC design for Mayflower - UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS COMMUNITY DESIGN CENTER
  • University of Arkansas Community Design Center
  • "Slow Street," UACDC design for Mayflower

Tonight's June Freeman Lecture Series at the Arkansas Arts Center features Steve Luoni of the University of Arkansas Community Design Center, who'll talk about recovery plans for Vilonia and Mayflower, towns devastated by tornadoes in 2014.

The UACDC's plan for Mayflower, "Slow Street," won a World Architecture News Award or Future Projects in Urban Design in 2015. The plans for Mayflower and Vilonia address the towns' desire for walkable town centers with mixed land uses.

Luoni will speak at 6 p.m. after a 5:30 p.m. reception. The lecture series is sponsored by the Architecture and Design Network.

click to enlarge UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS COMMUNITY DESIGN CENTER
  • University of Arkansas Community Design Center

