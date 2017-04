New videos from The Wildflower Revue and Couch Jackets

Check out this Talking Heads cover from The Wildflower Revue at the trio's Dreamland Ballroom shindig earlier this year, featuring a mean violin solo from Arkansas Symphony Orchestra Geoffrey Robson and Bonnie Montgomery singing in French. The trio performs with special guests at Ron Robinson Theater Friday, April 21, 7 p.m., and you can grab tickets here. And, in case you missed it: a new little fairytale from Conway quartet Couch Jackets. It involves: a dream sequence with an angel who grants enchanted vaporizers to "the disillusioned strangers that needed them most," four men walking and holding hands well before Netherlanders Alexander Pechtold and Wouter Koolmees made a statement by doing so, a basketball showdown that ends in someone's hand getting shot off and an epilogue for closure.