Friday, April 21, 2017

Eye Candy Big night in Argenta: Harringtons at Laman, a Southern spring at Greg Thompson

Posted By on Fri, Apr 21, 2017 at 3:43 PM

click to enlarge "Quiche Lorraine" by Jed Jackson, at Greg Thompson Fine Art.
  • "Quiche Lorraine" by Jed Jackson, at Greg Thompson Fine Art.

click to enlarge Neal and Tammy Harrington, in "Twenty" at the Laman Library Argenta Branch.
  • Neal and Tammy Harrington, in "Twenty" at the Laman Library Argenta Branch.
Neal Harrington, Tammy Harrington, Jed Jackson, Alan Gerson, Dolores Justus, Stephano Sutherlin: Those are six reasons — and there are many more — to head over to Argenta tonight for the monthly ArtWalk, 5-8 p.m.

The Argenta Branch of the Laman Library (420 Main St.) opens "Twenty," woodcuts by Neal Harrington and lithographs by Tammy Harrington of Russellville. Then cross Main to see North Little Rock High School's "Senior Exhibition" at the Thea Foundation (401 Main St.); "Downtown Throw Down," works by the Latino Project, at Core Brewery (411 Main St.); "FACES," work by Stephano at Argenta Gallery (413 Main St.); a reception at StudioMAIN, the architects collaborative (413 Main); pottery at Claytime Pottery Shop (417 Main St.); and the "Spring Exhibition," featuring Gerson, Jackson, Justus and other Southern artists at Greg Thompson Fine Art (429 Main St.).

Then head up Main to see "Outside the Lines," artworks by Arkansas Democrat-Gazette illustrators Nikki Dawes, Kirk Montgomery, Dusty Higgins and Ron Wolfe at Mugs Cafe (515 Main St.); and visit the Barry Thomas Fine Art & Studio (711 Main St.).

Also tonight, the House of Art, 109 E. Fourth St., hosts Chicago rapper "Real T@lk" from 8-11 p.m. The House of Art will open at 5 p.m. for ArtWalk.

