"Quiche Lorraine" by Jed Jackson, at Greg Thompson Fine Art.

Neal and Tammy Harrington, in "Twenty" at the Laman Library Argenta Branch.

: Those are six reasons — and there are many more — to head over to Argenta tonight for the monthly ArtWalk, 5-8 p.m.The(420 Main St.) openswoodcuts by Neal Harrington and lithographs by Tammy Harrington of Russellville. Then cross Main to see North Little Rock High School's "Senior Exhibition" at the(401 Main St.); "Downtown Throw Down," works by the Latino Project, at(411 Main St.); "FACES," work by Stephano at(413 Main St.); a reception at, the architects collaborative (413 Main); pottery at(417 Main St.); and the "Spring Exhibition," featuring Gerson, Jackson, Justus and other Southern artists at(429 Main St.).Then head up Main to seeartworks by Arkansas Democrat-Gazette illustrators Nikki Dawes, Kirk Montgomery, Dusty Higgins and Ron Wolfe at(515 Main St.); and visit the(711 Main St.).Also tonight, the109 E. Fourth St., hosts Chicago rapper "Real T@lk" from 8-11 p.m. The House of Art will open at 5 p.m. for ArtWalk.