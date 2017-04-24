Rock Candy

Archives | RSS

  |  

Monday, April 24, 2017

Slideshow: Red Hot Chili Peppers at Verizon Arena

Posted By and on Mon, Apr 24, 2017 at 2:18 PM

The Red Hot Chili Peppers landed in Little Rock Saturday night for a show at Verizon Arena. 
Slideshow Red Hot Chili Peppers at Verizon Arena
Red Hot Chili Peppers at Verizon Arena 67 slides
Red Hot Chili Peppers at Verizon Arena Red Hot Chili Peppers at Verizon Arena Red Hot Chili Peppers at Verizon Arena Red Hot Chili Peppers at Verizon Arena Red Hot Chili Peppers at Verizon Arena Red Hot Chili Peppers at Verizon Arena Red Hot Chili Peppers at Verizon Arena Red Hot Chili Peppers at Verizon Arena Red Hot Chili Peppers at Verizon Arena
Red Hot Chili Peppers at Verizon Arena
By Brian Chilson
Click to View 67 slides

From the ArkTimes store

Instapaper
Share
Favorite
Comments
Email

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

More by Stephanie Smittle

  • Tom Petty and Joe Walsh at Verizon Arena

    In amber Aviators and varying stages of radiant purple formal attire, Tom Petty proved last night that it wasn't too soon, after all, to return to Little Rock and, as he put it, to "thank our friends for showing up for forty years." 13,551 friends, in this case.
    • by Stephanie Smittle
    • Apr 24, 2017

  • David Sedaris at Robinson Center

    Also, Tom Petty, Joe Walsh, Sculpture at the River Market, The Wildflower Revue, Konarak Reddy, March for Science, Ballet Arkansas's 'Spring Fantasies,' Red Hot Chili Peppers and more
    • by Stephanie Smittle and Leslie Newell Peacock
    • Apr 20, 2017

  • Arkansans you should know

    Who have moved outside the state.
    • by Lindsey Millar, Stephanie Smittle, Leslie Newell Peacock and David Koon
    • Apr 20, 2017
  • More »

More by Brian Chilson

  • Hoping to stop executions

    Jeff Rosenzweig, lawyer for men sentenced to death next week, talks to the press after Monday's federal court hearing on the use of midazolam in as part of the killing drug cocktail.
    • by Brian Chilson
    • Apr 13, 2017

  • 10th Annual Designers Choice Fashion Preview: A slideshow

    Timmons Arts Foundation's 10th Annual Designers Choice Fashion Preview was the last for designer Korto Momolu, who has been involved with the show since its inception.
    • by Stephanie Smittle and Brian Chilson
    • Apr 3, 2017

  • Green Day at Verizon Arena: A Slideshow

    Green Day performs live at Verizon Arena in North Little Rock, Wednesday, March 8, 2017.
    • by Stephanie Smittle and Brian Chilson
    • Mar 9, 2017
  • More »

Readers also liked…

  • Guest Mix: Rural War Room

    World wide weird duo Rural War Room (Donavan Suitt & Byron Werner) is celebrating 10 years of broadcasting and production here in Little Rock and abroad. RWR Radio on KABF 88.3 FM (10 p.m. Tuesdays or anytime on their website), features the duo alternating records in an effort to surprise one another.
    • by Rural War Room
    • Sep 14, 2015

  • Your new flags of Little Rock

    BRASHER: Hello Arkansans, this is the first piece from us, Brasher and Rowe and we are some dudes who work in downtown Little Rock and we eat lunch and just talk about all the exciting things around here.
    • by Jeremy Brasher and Matthew Rowe
    • Sep 18, 2015

  • The plight of the refugees: Dark episodes in Arkansas

    Ernest Dumas reaches into history, some personal, for moments in Arkansas's view of refugees. It was brought to mind by the current crisis in Europe and the political divisions over whether the U.S. should respond to the needs of the displaced.
    • by Max Brantley
    • Sep 22, 2015

Most Shared

  • Executionpalooza

    Appearances count. I was struck by a single sentence over the weekend in a full page of coverage in The New York Times devoted to the killing spree in Arkansas, beginning with a front-page account of the recent flurry of legal filings on pending executions and continuing inside with an interview with Damien Echols, the former death row inmate.

  • Art bull

    "God, I hate art," my late friend The Doctor used to say.

  • Not justice

    The strongest, most enduring calls for the death penalty come from those who feel deeply the moral righteousness of "eye-for-an-eye" justice, or retribution. From the depths of pain and the heights of moral offense comes the cry, "The suffering you cause is the suffering you shall receive!" From the true moral insight that punishment should fit the crime, cool logic concludes, "Killers should be killed." Yet I say: retribution yes; death penalty no.

  • Judge Griffen writes about morality, Christian values and executions

    Pulaski County Circuit Judge Wendell Griffen, who blogs at Justice is a verb!, sends along a new post this morning.

  • The Ledell Lee execution thread

    Arkansas Times contributor Jacob Rosenberg is at the Cummins Unit in Grady filing dispatches tonight in advance of the expected execution of Ledell Lee, who was sentenced to death for the Feb. 9, 1993, murder of Debra Reese, 26, who was beaten to death in the bedroom of her home in Jacksonville.

Visit Arkansas

Haralson, Smith named to Arkansas Tourism Hall of Fame

Haralson, Smith named to Arkansas Tourism Hall of Fame

Chuck Haralson and Ken Smith were inducted into the Arkansas Tourism Hall of Fame during the 43rd annual Governor’s Conference on Tourism

Most Viewed

  • Tom Petty and Joe Walsh at Verizon Arena

    In amber Aviators and varying stages of radiant purple formal attire, Tom Petty proved last night that it wasn't too soon, after all, to return to Little Rock and, as he put it, to "thank our friends for showing up for forty years." 13,551 friends, in this case.

Most Recent Comments

Top Commenters

Blogroll

Slideshows

More »

Site Index

News

Cover Story / Arkansas Reporter / The Week That Was / The Observer / Editorial / Max Brantley / Ernest Dumas / Gene Lyons / Jay Barth / Words / Guest Writer / Letters

Entertainment

A&E Feature / To-Do List / In Brief / Movie Reviews / Music Reviews / Theater Reviews / A&E News / Art Notes / Media / Dining Reviews / Dining Guide / Calendar / Gallery Listings

This Week's Cover

Cover of this issue of The Arkansas Times

Quick Links

  • El Latino
  • Best Lawyers
  • UALR Public Radio
  • Fox 16 News
  • Savvy Kids

Special Publications

Cover
 

© 2017 Arkansas Times | 201 East Markham, Suite 200, Little Rock, AR 72201
Powered by Foundation