Street Jazz

Archives | RSS

Thursday, September 15, 2016

Trump’s social agenda would only succeed if he had a Democratic Congress

Posted By on Thu, Sep 15, 2016 at 11:31 AM

While this is an assertion which may well raise the hackles of those whose idea of getting the news is a combination of Facebook memes and Internet Outrage inspiring conspiracy websites, it is, nonetheless, true.

From childcare to healthcare to rebuilding America’s fragile infrastructure (notice how I didn’t use the cliched “crumbling infrastructure”?) Donald Trump has taken positions that Congressional Republicans have loudly and proudly taken stances against.

Oh, he still inspires fantasies among those not tethered too tightly to reality with his claims about how we can make Mexico pay for “the wall,” and he makes all the right noises about guns and law and order, but some of his social policies - no matter how much he gussies them up talk of tax breaks and releasing us all from the burdens of regulation, his social goals - assuming they are not an elaborate political con game - are what liberals have been pushing for decades.

Oh, maybe the Great Negotiator can work his magic on a Congress which has more than a few Tea Party members, but I tend to doubt it.

Even with a Democratic Congress, his fantasies of tax incentives to achieve his goals might hit a serious stumbling block.

One day his followers might actually wake up and say to themselves, “Hey, haven’t we been electing folks to Congress all this time who have opposed all this stuff? And aren’t our local GOP candidates - especially incumbents - folks who have stood firmly in the path of such progress?”

Well, in a perfect world they might come to that conclusion . . .

******

Today’s Soundtrack

I was led to the Blogger’s Promised Land today with the help of the Soundtrack to “The Prince of Egypt.”

*****

Now on YouTube - Pluto: A Planet Betrayed?

Well, it probably wasn’t. But at any rate, here is my interview with Dr. Claud Lacy of the University of Arkansas, a man who graciously sat through a few of my less than coherent questions.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8XFrNNkAf6U

"On the Air with Richard S. Drake" celebrates 25 years on the air in 2016.

****

Quote of the Day

An author should be more than content if he finds he has made a difference to a handful of people, or given innocent pleasure to a small company. - A.C. Benson

rsdrake@cox.net


Tags:

Instapaper
Share
Favorite
Comments
Email

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

More by Richard Drake

Most Shared

  • UA fund-raising intrigue and Brother Honky. More pieces of the puzzle.

    Political intrigue surrounds the University of Arkansas's billion-dollar fund-drive, a fancy gala planned at the UA this week and the departure of the campus' former chief fund-raiser, Chris Wyrick.

  • Casino v. Casino: The fight on Issue 5

    The latest debate on more casino gambling in Arkansas is more likely to be decided by public attitudes about gambling in general rather than some of the legal questions raised by opponents, casino operators themselves.

  • Governor: Use tobacco settlement money to reduce disability waiting list

    Hutchinson said the money should clear between 500 and 900 people from the 3,000-person waiting list. That's good news, as long as it 's not the end of the road.

  • Dope, dice, death

    Unless the Arkansas Supreme Court decides otherwise, voters will have six constitutional amendments and one initiated act to consider in the Nov. 8 election.

  • Privacy hurts

    Hillary Clinton's decision to keep her mild case of pneumonia secret from all but a few of her staff and family may be only a momentary campaign distraction, but it raises the question: Will she ever get it?

Top Commenters

Blogroll

Site Index

News

Cover Story / Arkansas Reporter / The Week That Was / The Observer / Editorial / Max Brantley / Ernest Dumas / Gene Lyons / Jay Barth / Words / Guest Writer / Letters

Entertainment

A&E Feature / To-Do List / In Brief / Movie Reviews / Music Reviews / Theater Reviews / A&E News / Art Notes / Media / Dining Reviews / Dining Guide / Calendar / Gallery Listings

This Week's Cover

Cover of this issue of The Arkansas Times

Quick Links

  • El Latino
  • Best Lawyers
  • UALR Public Radio
  • Fox 16 News
  • Savvy Kids

Special Publications

Cover
 

© 2016 Arkansas Times | 201 East Markham, Suite 200, Little Rock, AR 72201
Powered by Foundation