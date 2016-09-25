Police officer responsible for fellow cop’s death: good thing it was only a dog, huh?

Though Deputy Jonathon Cornelison is “beside himself” because he left Lina, a Madison County police dog, in his car long enough for the dog to die of heatstroke, one can only hope he is never, ever allowed to work with animals again.The account in thewas richly detailed, in giving the account of Cornelison’s day once he put the dog in the back seat of his car until the time he discovered that Lina, a three year old Belgian Malinois, had died in the back seat of his patrol car.He had a very busy day, that day, especially considering his lack of sleep.I just don’t give a crap about your day, Deputy Cornelison, or the fact that you are considered one of the best law enforcement officers in Madison County. You left a fellow officer in a locked car and it never once occurred to you to look behind your seat before you left the vehicle.The report of the incident says that the outside temperature was 91 degrees, but that is outside the car. Inside the vehicle, it was much hotter. After an hour, the inside of a car in such heat can reach as high as 130 degrees.https://www.avma.org/public/PetCare/Pages/pets-in-vehicles.aspxThe prosecutor says that there was “insufficient evidence” to support an animal cruelty charge, so nothing to see here, folks, just move along now.I can’t help thinking that if someone who wasn’t one of the best law enforcement officers in the area were to do the same thing, their ass would be in the legal meat grinder right now, and deservedly so.Don’t give this guy another police dog.Please.******Singing along with the soundtrack recording of “West Side Story” this morning.Officer Krupke, we’re down on our knees, cuz no one wants a fella with a social disease . . .*****My interview with Kyle Kellams, news director of KUAF.https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=30iyXx0_6go"On the Air with Richard S. Drake" celebrates 25 years on the air in 2016.****“When will I learn? The answers to life's problems aren't at the bottom of a bottle. They're on TV.” - Homer Simpsonrsdrake@cox.net