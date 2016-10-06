The TV talent show I’d really, really like to see

First off, I suppose, I wouldn’t have a format where the same person could call in or log on repeatedly and vote. Then, most importantly, I’d mess with the talent part of the show.For decades we have been watching shows - fromto whatever other versions exist in the world today, in which folks practice for years for what they see as their one chance at the brass ring.Call me a cynic, but it’s all just one big Karaoke Bar as far as I am concerned.How would I replace it? Well, for one thing, Laggardly Reader, I’d change around the talent part of the show. From the earliest days of this sort of program, going all the way back to radio days, folks have been able to show off what they felt what they were best at.But - and just go with me on this - what if they had no idea what they might be asked to do when they got to the stage?What if a Vanna White wannabe twirls a wheel, triangle, or pentagon - or hell, just picks the category out of an old hat - and the contestant has to perform whatever comes up, whether they have any skill in it or not.Tap dancing.Singing.Baton Twirling.Gymnastics.Though I avoid the current crop of shows like a plague, I’d watch this one. In fact, I might go so far as to mention it to the folks at the station.Nah, they’d just laugh at me, just like they do every time I come up with a brilliant idea . . .******Singing along with the CD “Women of Earth,” which features Mary Chapin Carpenter, Cyndi Lauper, Carole King, Bonnie Tyler, Celine Dion - ugh, Basia, the Bangles and Aretha Franklin.Who doesn’t love a little Manic Monday? Even on a Thursday?*****My interview with writer/radio host, as we discuss America’s place in the world, and the concerns of folks in the Middle East.https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NcHwiHB8l8c"On the Air with Richard S. Drake" celebrates 25 years on the air in 2016.****A cat has absolute emotional honesty: Human beings, for one reason or another, may hide their feelings, but a cat does not. - Ernest Hemingwayrsdrake@cox.net